Illinois quick hits: Spoof call warning; millions for EV chargers; two cities among 'best places'

Industry analyst believes Illinois may soon allow internet gambling
(The Center Square) – With marijuana and sports betting helping to fill Illinois’ coffers with tax money, some say online gambling isn't far off. Six states allow casino gambling online: Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Delaware and Connecticut. But at a recent East Coast Gaming conference, panelists named Illinois as one of the additional states that could soon adopt internet gambling.
