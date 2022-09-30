ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

WCAX

Penny Cluse to close their doors for good

State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development welcomed Montreal-area businesses and entrepreneurs in Burlington Tuesday morning as a part of its ‘reverse-trade mission.’. Tuesday Weathercast. Updated: 10 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. Campaign Countdown: Candidates...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Doughnut-making demo

VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Proctor Maple Research Center celebrate 75 with congressional recognition

For the second time in a week, a moose is hit on I-91 in Vermont. Transitional housing no longer accepting applications, so what's next?. Transitional housing no longer accepting applications, so what's next?. State pitches Vermont to Canadian businesses as part of ‘reverse-trade mission’. Updated: 14 hours ago. The...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Fall foliage colors popping in the Northeast Kingdom

LYNDONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - When it comes to fall foliage in Vermont, the leaves tend to change the earliest in the Northeast Kingdom, and the views never disappoint. “It’s beautiful, yeah, it’s beautiful,” said Colin Pfund of Nashua, New Hampshire. Pfund and his wife traveled to Vermont...
LYNDONVILLE, VT
WCAX

1 dead after Legionnaires’ disease cluster found in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Health says one person has died after a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases were found in Franklin County. Health officials say of the five confirmed cases in mid- to late August, one person in their 70s died from the bacteria. They...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Siegel lays out vision to alleviate Vermont housing shortage

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Democratic candidate for governor is laying out her vision of how to tackle Vermont’s housing shortage. Brenda Siegel is challenging incumbent Republican Gov. Phil Scott. If elected, Siegel says she would set up a housing task force to quantify Vermont’s housing supply and the...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Key suspect in Vermont murder-for-hire case pleads not guilty

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Los Angeles biotech investor pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a transcontinental murder-for-hire conspiracy that led to the 2018 abduction and killing of a Vermont man. Serhat Gumrukcu, a 39-year-old Turkish citizen, appeared in U.S. District Court in Burlington, where he entered the plea to...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermont’s 34th annual Sheep and Wool Festival

It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 4...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

MiVT: Twisted Perception Metalworks

It’s shaping up to be a great week for the Fall foliage across our region this week with cool mornings, plenty of sunshine and warm afternoons through the end of the work week. Vermont’s plan to cover the cost of COVID sick time hits a snag. Updated: 6...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Police searching for murder weapon pull gun from Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police pulled a gun from Lake Champlain on Tuesday afternoon-- a break in a double-homicide investigation. Denroy Dasent, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Sheikhnoor Osman, 40, Sunday night in Burlington. And police say Dasent is the suspect in the killing of Brian Billings, 37, just three hours later in South Burlington.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Vermonters who got pandemic unemployment benefits must prove they were eligible

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont gig workers who got pandemic unemployment benefits will have to prove to the state that they were eligible. The federally administrated Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program provided unemployment insurance benefits for thousands of self-employed workers. Claimants had to self-attest that they lost their jobs. But...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont deer hunting season begins

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - White-tailed deer hunting season is underway in Vermont and it kicks off with archery. The season began Saturday, Oct. 1, and runs until December, with a November exception. Youth deer weekend and novice weekend are in roughly three weeks, followed by muzzleloader antlerless. No more than...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont Tech and GE working to boost aviation workforce

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Tech has announced that 41 students have graduated from the GE Manufacturing Technician Apprenticeship Program. GE is a provider of aircraft engines, systems and avionics, with a location in Rutland. The graduating students specialized in toolmaking, electrical maintenance and mechanical maintenance. With their apprenticeship capstone projects, they were able to account for more than $3 million in plant efficiencies. Program instructors say the students will enter directly into the workforce and might even ease the strain the Vermont aviation industry has been facing.
RUTLAND, VT

Community Policy