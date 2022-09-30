ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Maryland Matters

Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more

Yuripzy Morgan's new TV ad seeks to contrast her humble beginnings as the daughter of an immigrant with Sarbanes' status as the son of a U.S. senator (who himself was the son of immigrants). The post Political notes: New ads, a new designation for Dan Cox, new gigs for Dereck Davis and Sheila McDonald, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
wypr.org

California Red Blends

Al Spoler, well known to WYPR listeners as the wine-loving co-host of "Cellar Notes" has had a long-standing parallel interest in cooking as well. Al has said, the moment he started getting serious about Sunday night dinners was the same moment he started getting serious about wine. Over the years, he has benefited greatly from being a member of the Cork and Fork Society of Baltimore, a gentlemen's dining club that serves black tie meals cooked by the members themselves who are some of Baltimore's most accomplished amateur cooks.
BALTIMORE, MD
Towerlight

‘This is what democracy looks like’: Protest occurs in response to Schifanelli, Peroutka on-campus event

This article contains explicit language. Around 60 people protested an event held on campus Monday night, at which two Republican candidates for office in Maryland were invited to speak by a conservative student activist group. Towson University’s chapter of Turning Point USA invited Gordana Schifanelli, Maryland’s Republican nominee for Lieutenant...
TOWSON, MD
wypr.org

Goucher Prison Education Partnership uplifts returning citizens

Since 2012, the Goucher Prison Education Partnership has offered college courses to men and women at two Maryland prisons. Executive Director Eliza Cornejo describes how Goucher stays in touch even after participants leave prison to help them continue their studies or find work. And William Freeman, a graduate, now pursuing...
MARYLAND STATE
Washington City Paper

Cheh Sounds the Alarm on Enfranchisement of Undocumented Residents

One way to look at legislation allowing undocumented people and other immigrants to vote in D.C. elections is as a necessary expansion of the franchise, offering often-marginalized communities a greater say in matters directly affecting them. Another way is that it might open the door to “strangers” influencing local races even though they lack the necessary civic education to tackle such weighty matters.
WASHINGTON, DC
thequakerquill.org

Review: Not Your Typical Murder Podcast

“Land of the Unsolved” is not your typical mystery or thriller podcast. It won’t send chills down your spine or make you frantically check the doors and windows before sleeping. Instead, it will open your eyes to the politics, and corruption, surrounding Baltimore. “An unsolved murder is like...
BALTIMORE, MD
Johns Hopkins Newsletter

Mission failed successfully: DART impacts asteroid's trajectory

People gathered on Sept. 26 to celebrate the successful completion of the DART mission. Here’s an interview question for you: how would you save humanity if an asteroid was hurtling through space towards our planet?. Students, professors and community members gathered on Keyser Quad on Sept. 26 to view...
BALTIMORE, MD
98online.com

Maryland Perspectives: University of Maryland Baltimore Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson

The University of Maryland Baltimore is on the forefront of integrating its police department with social services that help out students on campus and the community that surrounds the campus in Baltimore City. Their police department has won a number of local, state and international awards for community policing for the innovations that they are the first in the country to use. UMB Police Lieutenant Mathew Johnson heads up the UMB Outreach and Support team. He explains the new programs and how they are a template for other departments to follow to make a safer community on and off campus.
BALTIMORE, MD
dbknews.com

Prince George’s County politicians don’t reflect the area’s growing Latino population

During Hispanic Heritage Month, Prince George’s County is celebrating its fastest growing population — 21 percent of residents are Hispanic or Latino, compared to 15 percent in 2010. But despite this growth in relative population, Latino leaders across the county are frustrated with the lack of Latino representation at both the county and state levels.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
southbmore.com

The Baltimore Sun Leaving Port Covington Campus, Property Will be Marketed

The Baltimore Sun will vacate its Port Covington Sun Park campus at the end of this year, according to MAG Partners of the Port Covington Development. The Baltimore Sun began investing in Sun Park since 1988. The Port Covington Master Plan, which was first revealed in 2016, shows the eventual demolition and redevelopment of the property.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

With towing reform shot down by the City Council, high fees and aggressive practices will continue in Baltimore

Pouncing on unsuspecting parkers, demanding cash at triple the rate allowed in Washington – Baltimore’s towing industry escapes the latest attempt at regulation. Between 7 p.m. on Friday, June 24, and 2 a.m. on Sunday, June 26, Greenwood Towing Inc. made $2,700 in towing fees off a 27-space parking lot nestled north of the Cross Street Market in Federal Hill.
BALTIMORE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD

