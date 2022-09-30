ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox

Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'

Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings

The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

5 Raiders who might be at risk of not returning in 2023

Just four weeks into the 2022 regular season, some Las Vegas Raiders players are either playing themselves out of the roster or becoming too expensive. Here are five players we think are at risk of not being Raiders in 2023. Let’s start with the obvious; 2019’s first round and the players it produced for the Silver and Black, a.k.a. the Jon Gruden draft picks.
NFL
Yardbarker

Former NFL Player Unloads On Kyler Murray

This is a take that has been taking over social media. This is not a surprise because whenever a current NFL player gets called out people will notice. Murray took a lot of heat after signing the new mega-contract that required him to spend hours studying film. McCoy also mentioned...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket

Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
NFL
Yardbarker

Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion

Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
NFL
#Saints#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#The Atlanta Falcons#Florida State#Espn#Acl
Yardbarker

Giants Announce Three Roster Moves

Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Jameis Winston (back) ruled out for Saints in Week 4

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston will officially be inactive after he was unable to practice this week with his multiple back fractures. Andy Dalton will make his first start under center this season against a Vikings' defense ranked 18th (18.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks this season.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings

The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss

The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'

Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
DENVER, CO

