Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Yardbarker
Neurologist implores Tua Tagovailoa to sit out the rest of season and never play for Dolphins again
One head trauma and Chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) expert believes quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should sit out the rest of the NFL season and never play for the Miami Dolphins again after how they handled his health over the last week. The biggest story in the NFL at the moment was...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told DC Dan Quinn team could have 'three other guys better' than Randy Gregory
In mid-March, mayhem ensued when the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account officially announced that defensive end Randy Gregory had re-signed with the club on a five-year, $70 million deal, only to have the deal fall through and see him sign with the Denver Broncos. On Friday, more than six months later, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addressed the subject.
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Yardbarker
Super Bowl champion Demarcus Ware thinks Broncos QB Russell Wilson needs to 'run wild'
Ware told Colin Cowherd on Friday, “Let him string out plays out, which he’s great at doing. If they let him do that, which he did in his last game, that’s when they’ll start winning football games.”. Ware’s point is valid, Wilson struggled the entire game...
Yardbarker
Steelers Icon Terry Bradshaw Updates His Current Troubling Health Situation After Week 3 Struggles On Fox
Pittsburgh Steelers legend, Terry Bradshaw generated a lot of concern this week about his appearance on the last broadcast of Fox NFL Sunday. Social media was ablaze with speculation about his health and his ability to perform up to his usual standards. The vast majority of the reaction was from fans who were genuinely concerned about one of their favorite TV personalities.
Yardbarker
John Harbaugh on Tagovailoa hit: 'I couldn't believe what I was seeing'
Reactions continue to come in from around the NFL regarding Miami Dolphins’ quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night. Among the more pointed statements made on the incident, Baltimore Ravens' head coach John Harbaugh told reporters it was "astonishing to see" Tagovailoa on the field, both in the immediate aftermath of last Sunday's injury as well as on Thursday night.
NFL World Furious With Refs During Saints vs. Vikings
The injury-riddled New Orleans Saints nearly upset the Minnesota Vikings in London. Fans are blaming the referees for stymying their efforts at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. New Orleans got flagged 10 times for 102 yards, including three costly defensive penalties on a pivotal fourth-quarter drive. Minnesota's drive extended with three calls on third downs, eventually culminating in a Justin Jefferson touchdown that gave the Vikings a lead with 4:15 minutes remaining.
Yardbarker
Watch: Marcus Peters flips out on John Harbaugh over fourth down decision
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is not afraid to be bold and go against the popular consensus with his in-game decisions. But his decision late in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills is pretty outrageous, even for him. With the Ravens and Bills tied,...
Yardbarker
5 Raiders who might be at risk of not returning in 2023
Just four weeks into the 2022 regular season, some Las Vegas Raiders players are either playing themselves out of the roster or becoming too expensive. Here are five players we think are at risk of not being Raiders in 2023. Let’s start with the obvious; 2019’s first round and the players it produced for the Silver and Black, a.k.a. the Jon Gruden draft picks.
Yardbarker
Former NFL Player Unloads On Kyler Murray
This is a take that has been taking over social media. This is not a surprise because whenever a current NFL player gets called out people will notice. Murray took a lot of heat after signing the new mega-contract that required him to spend hours studying film. McCoy also mentioned...
Yardbarker
Why Bill Belichick was wearing Croatian flag on his jacket
Bill Belichick was seen wearing a Croatian flag on his outfit while coaching the New England Patriots during Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Belichick was wearing his usual half-zip windbreaker with a Patriots logo on the left side. On the right side of the jacket was a patch with the Croatian flag.
Yardbarker
Tua Tagovailoa issues first statement since suffering concussion
Tua Tagovailoa’s Twitter account on Friday issued the quarterback’s first statement since he suffered a concussion on Thursday night. Tagovailoa’s Twitter account shared a graphic that contained the written statement. “I want to thank everyone for all of their prayers and support since the game last night....
Yardbarker
Report: There’s A “Strong Push” Within Steelers Organization To Start Rookie Kenny Pickett At Quarterback In 2022
This situation was inevitable after the team selected Kenny Pickett 20th overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky would have had to put up MVP-type numbers in order to avoid an eventual benching this season. The team’s record of 1-2 doesn’t help his matter either, but head coach Mike Tomlin does seem to continue to side with Trubisky.
Yardbarker
Giants Announce Three Roster Moves
Smith, 27, was a second-round pick by the Cowboys out of Notre Dame in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $6,494,970 rookie contract. Smith was headed into his fourth season when he signed a five-year, $64 million extension in 2019. The Cowboys made the decision to release Smith and he later signed on with the Packers but was released after a few weeks.
Fans praise Jay Glazer after Fox Sports NFL sportscaster opens up on health battle
JAY GLAZER was flooded with messages of support after opening up on his mental health struggle. The Fox Sports broadcaster bravely spoke on social media about battling his inner demons. And fans were quick to praise the popular NFL reporter for his courage and strength. Glazer, 52, has been a...
What the national media is saying about the Saints' 28-25 loss to the Vikings
LONDON, UK — The New Orleans Saints lost a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings in London 28-25 on Sunday. The Saints are now 1-3 and have lost three straight. Here's what sports media, both local and national, has to say about Sunday's game. Vikings beat Saints in back-and-forth field...
numberfire.com
Jameis Winston (back) ruled out for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) has been downgraded from doubtful to out for Week Four's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Winston will officially be inactive after he was unable to practice this week with his multiple back fractures. Andy Dalton will make his first start under center this season against a Vikings' defense ranked 18th (18.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks this season.
Yardbarker
Three Takeaways From the Saints 28-25 Loss to the Vikings
The New Orleans Saints (1-3) fell to the Vikings (3-1), 28-25, in London and have now last three straight games after winning the opener in Atlanta. The Saints had an opportunity to send the game into overtime on a 61-yard field goal attempt by Wil Lutz. Lutz’s kick would double doink and as a result the Saints would end up falling short.
Yardbarker
Dan Campbell threatens staff changes after Lions’ loss
The Detroit Lions lead the NFL in points scored per game. Unfortunately, they also lead in points allowed, which is why the team is 1-3. Sunday’s 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks raised more questions for coach Dan Campbell, as his team put up 45 points in a losing effort. After the game, Campbell was asked about changes on the defensive side of the ball and even left staff reshuffles on the table.
Former Broncos OL Tyler Polumbus rips Raiders HC Josh McDaniels: He 'didn't know how to handle people'
Former offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus spent parts of three seasons with the Denver Broncos over an eight-year NFL career. Polumbus was a member of the Broncos in 2009, Josh McDaniels' first season as head coach in Denver. While he spent just one year playing under McDaniels, that was enough for Polumbus, who left to join the Seattle Seahawks the following season.
