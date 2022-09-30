October road running calendar: Staten Island Half Marathon set for Oct. 9

Read full article on original website
Adams remains silent on possible migrant ship at Staten Island Homeport, emergency centers
CITY HALL, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams didn’t have much new information Monday about emergency relief efforts to address the city’s influx of asylum seekers, but he did have blame for the far ends of the political spectrum. The mayor pointed to the actions of the far...
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
Staten Island pols express outrage over migrants being housed in a Staten Island hotel
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island elected officials said Tuesday they are vehemently opposed to migrants being placed in the Comfort Inn in Travis, where New York City is temporarily placing asylum seekers. Borough President Vito Fossella, City Councilmember David Carr (R-Mid Island), City Council Minority Leader Joe Borelli (R-South...
