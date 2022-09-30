ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Film Changed Several Things From the Book

By Whitney Danhauer
 2 days ago

The new Amazon Prime film My Best Friend’s Exorcism is based on the horror novel of the same name by Grady Hendrix. The movie tells the story of how two teenage girls use the power of friendship to essentially overcome a demon. However, as with almost all book-to-film adaptations , the movie changed quite a few details from the book. Here are some of the changes we noticed.

[Warning: This article contains detailed spoilers for the novel and film version of My Best Friend’s Exorcism .]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11HDMw_0iGqohu000
‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ | Amazon Prime

Gretchen Lang isn’t moving away in the novel

The movie stars Amiah Miller as Gretchen Lang and Elsie Fisher ( Barry ) as Abby Rivers. When we first meet the pair, Abby tells Gretchen she can’t believe she’s actually moving, but Gretchen quickly promises her to stay best friends. Hendrix’s novel includes much more of Gretchen and Abby’s backstory, which the film likely cut for time.

In the book version of My Best Friend’s Exorcism , Abby and Gretchen become friends when Gretchen turns up as the only attendee at Abby’s tenth birthday party. Abby thinks Gretchen’s weird because she’s never seen E.T. the Extraterrestrial but quickly finds a close friend in Gretchen. The film version does its best to show audiences how close the girls are but ultimately falls short.

No Good Dog Max in Prime’s version of ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’

In Hendrix’s novel, Gretchen’s dog named Good Dog Max meets a heartbreaking fate. After the demon possesses Gretchen at the beginning of the story, he uses her to do some shockingly disgusting things. She gives her friend Margaret tapeworm eggs by telling her it’s a new diet fad, and she causes her other friend Glee to attempt suicide. Both girls survive.

However, Good Dog Max doesn’t get the same ending. As Abby attempts to lure Gretchen away to a cabin to perform an exorcism, Gretchen catches her and kills Good Dog Max in front of Abby. The worst part is that Max doesn’t realize anything is wrong with Gretchen and goes to her willingly. (*SOB) Thankfully, Jenna Lamia, the writer for the film version of My Best Friend’s Exorcism, left out Good Dog Max’s role.

The film changes Glee’s entire story

In the novel, the reader learns about Abby and Gretchen’s eventual friendship with Glee and Margaret at Albemarle Academy. After the demon Andras possesses Gretchen, she terrorizes each of her friends. After learning of Glee’s crush on Father Morgan at their school, she sends Glee letters pretending to be the priest and confessing his love for her. Gretchen then spikes a drink with vodka, and after Glee drinks too much, she strips off most of her clothes in front of the school and tries to leap from the top of the building. Security personnel wrestles her away from the ledge, saving her.

In the film version of My Best Friend’s Exorcism , Abby secretly crushes on Father Morgan while Glee pines for Margaret. Gretchen manipulates Glee into confessing her crush to Margaret, and Margaret immediately ridicules her for it. Afterward, Gretchen gives Glee a brownie with peanuts even though she’s severely allergic. Glee almost dies, but the staff at the school find her EpiPen and save her.

You never see the demon in Hendrix’s version of ‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’

One of the more confusing additions to the film version of My Best Friend’s Exorcism is a computer-generated creation of the demon, Andras. After Brother Lemon ( Christopher Lowell ) abandons Abby during the exorcism, she takes Gretchen back to the abandoned house in the woods. She finally manages to get Andras out of Abby, and before it can kill either of the girls, Abby sets it on fire.

Hendrix’s novel never takes it that far. Once Abby lists out all the milestones of their forever friendship, the demon leaves, and Gretchen is safe. The novel finishes with the girls staying friends until Abby passes away in her 80s.

Check out My Best Friend’s Exorcism , exclusively on Amazon Prime.

