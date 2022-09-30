Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
Jim Cramer says the economy could be cooling enough for the Fed to dial back its inflation battle
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that recent economic data shows the Federal Reserve could start taking a softer approach to inflation. "This rampant inflation may not be as malignant as the hawks seem to believe, and that means the Fed might ratchet down the next" interest rate increase, he said.
CNBC
Charts suggest the market will bottom in the coming weeks followed by a ‘powerful' rally, Jim Cramer says
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Tuesday said that stocks could bottom later this month and present investors with an opportunity to add to their portfolios. Cramer said that chart interpreter Larry Williams wouldn't be surprised if the current rally fizzles out, but he still believes there'll be a meaningful bottom near the end of October.
CNBC
Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%
Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
CNBC
With S&P 500 down 20% this year, retirement investors flee to safety and reconsider stock, bond strategy
Despite stock market gains in the last couple of days, some investors are clearly tired of seeing losses in their retirement accounts this year. New data from Alight Solutions shows last month the vast majority of daily trades in 401(k) plans went from equities to fixed income. "Almost every time...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
European markets retreat as rally fades; PMI data points to recession
European stocks retreated on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% shortly before noon. Autos dropped 2.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into the red after September's euro zone PMI reading cemented fears of a recession across the 19-member currency bloc.
CNBC
The S&P 500 is down over 20% this year—here's why it's smart to keep investing anyway
This year is currently looking like one of the roughest ever for the stock market. Through the first nine months of 2022, the S&P 500 index lost 23.9%. Only five full calendar years have produced worse returns: three years from the Great Depression, 2008 and 1974. But if market history...
CNBC
Florida hedge fund could reap around $200 million from big arbitrage bet on Twitter
Pentwater Capital, a Florida-based hedge fund, became one of Twitter's biggest shareholders in the second quarter. Twitter shares were trading well below the price Elon Musk had agreed to pay, and Pentwater was betting the deal would ultimately close at the contract value. The firm is now poised to see...
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We're two trading days into October, and we've already had two stunning stock market rallies. For the S&P 500, it was the best two days combined since March 2020, when the world was just starting to come to grips with the Covid pandemic. It's quite the turnaround after September's market rout, and as investors prepare for another round of big rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Companies start reporting third quarter earnings in earnest next week, as well. The rally is poised to run out of steam, at least for a morning. Futures were down across the board before trading opened Wednesday. Follow live market updates here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Tesla, Ford Motor, Goldman Sachs and more
Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter – The electric vehicle maker slid 1.5% after CEO Elon Musk reversed course on his Twitter purchase, proposing once again to take over the social media company for $54.20 per share. He had previously tried to back out of buying the company, but Twitter sued him to go through with the purchase. Twitter shares dipped slightly after rallying on the news Tuesday.
CNBC
The S&P will fall to 3,300: The Chartmaster's bearish call
Carter Worth of Worth Charting on the next big move for the markets. With CNBC's Frank Holland and the Fast Money traders, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, Karen Finerman and Julie Biel.
CNBC
When investing in a company, CNBC's No. 1 financial advisor agrees with Warren Buffett: 'He likes cash flow'
Woodley Farra, which has $1.4 billion in assets under management and 1,000 clients, came in at No. 1 on CNBC's ranking of the top 100 financial advisors in the U.S. for 2022. Here's what the co-founder, George Farra, has to say about the likelihood of a recession, the cryptocurrency space and more.
CNBC
Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall
Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
CNBC
'We must change course': UN warns that the world is on the brink of recession
Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. A global slowdown could potentially inflict worse damage than the financial crisis in...
CNBC
Monday, Oct. 3, 2022: Cramer is selling some shares in this sector as relief rally forms
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks break down what they are seeing in the market that is driving the major indexes higher after a disappointing week. They also share which sector they are looking to trim as related stocks in the portfolio surge.
CNBC
CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100
List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
CNBC
Amazon freezes corporate hiring in retail business: The New York Times
The New York Time reports that Amazon has instituted a hiring freeze for corporate roles in its retail business. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Surprise! Musk is going to honor his original bid for Twitter
JMP's Andrew Boone on what to expect from Twitter under Elon Musk. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Dan Nathan, Guy Adami and Jeff Mills.
CNBC
Gold slips as dollar halts slide; markets await Fed clarity
Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar somewhat stabilized from its drop in the previous session, although bullion held above key $1,700-per-ounce level with investors eyeing more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future policy stance. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.69 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT,...
CNBC
Manhattan apartment sales declined 18% in third quarter, as rates rose and markets fell
Manhattan apartment sales fell 18% in the third quarter, putting the brakes on New York's real estate comeback. The figure last fell in the fourth quarter of 2020, and marks a turnaround for the nation's largest real estate market. Brokers say the drop simply marks a return to normalcy after...
CNBC
Mortgage applications plummet 14% as higher interest rates and Hurricane Ian crush demand
Total mortgage application volume fell 14.2% last week compared with the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association's seasonally adjusted index. Refinance volume, which is most sensitive to weekly interest rate moves, dropped 18% for the week and was 86% lower than the same week one year ago. Mortgage...
Comments / 0