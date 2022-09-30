ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNBC

Gold rallies as dollar, yields retreat; silver jumps over 7%

Gold prices jumped more than 2% on Monday boosted by a dip in the U.S. dollar and bond yields, as recent lows enticed investors and also sparked a rally in silver in potentially its best day since late-2008. Spot gold last climbed 2.41% to $1,699.6744 per ounce, which could be...
CNBC

European markets retreat as rally fades; PMI data points to recession

European stocks retreated on Wednesday as the positive trend seen in global stocks in recent days faded. The pan-European Stoxx 600 was down 0.8% shortly before noon. Autos dropped 2.9% to lead losses as almost all sectors and major bourses slid into the red after September's euro zone PMI reading cemented fears of a recession across the 19-member currency bloc.
CNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. We're two trading days into October, and we've already had two stunning stock market rallies. For the S&P 500, it was the best two days combined since March 2020, when the world was just starting to come to grips with the Covid pandemic. It's quite the turnaround after September's market rout, and as investors prepare for another round of big rate increases from the Federal Reserve. Companies start reporting third quarter earnings in earnest next week, as well. The rally is poised to run out of steam, at least for a morning. Futures were down across the board before trading opened Wednesday. Follow live market updates here.
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Tesla, Ford Motor, Goldman Sachs and more

Check out the companies making headlines in premarket trading Wednesday. Tesla, Twitter – The electric vehicle maker slid 1.5% after CEO Elon Musk reversed course on his Twitter purchase, proposing once again to take over the social media company for $54.20 per share. He had previously tried to back out of buying the company, but Twitter sued him to go through with the purchase. Twitter shares dipped slightly after rallying on the news Tuesday.
CNBC

Gold hits 3-week high as U.S. dollar, bond yields fall

Gold prices rose over 1% to a three-week peak on Tuesday, as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields retreated, with investors hoping that the U.S. Federal Reserve could adopt a less aggressive approach to rate hikes. Spot gold gained 1.57% to $1,725.87 per ounce, its highest since Sept. 13. U.S....
CNBC

'We must change course': UN warns that the world is on the brink of recession

Monetary and fiscal policies in advanced economies — including continued interest rate hikes — could push the world toward a global recession and stagnation, the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said on Monday. A global slowdown could potentially inflict worse damage than the financial crisis in...
CNBC

CNBC Announces the Fourth Annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100

List Recognizes Firms Providing Innovative Ways to Help Clients Navigate Their Financial Lives. ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., October 4, 2022 – CNBC, First in Business Worldwide, today announced the fourth annual CNBC Financial Advisor 100, a ranked list that recognizes the top advisory firms that are helping clients navigate through their financial lives. The advisory firms on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list average 30 years in business and have more than $300 billion in investor assets under management.
CNBC

Gold slips as dollar halts slide; markets await Fed clarity

Gold prices eased on Wednesday as the dollar somewhat stabilized from its drop in the previous session, although bullion held above key $1,700-per-ounce level with investors eyeing more clarity on the U.S. Federal Reserve's future policy stance. Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,722.69 per ounce, as of 0120 GMT,...
