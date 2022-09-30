Read full article on original website
stadiumjourney.com
Sports Backers Stadiums – VCU Rams
Although sports fans in Richmond, Virginia may not have heard of Sports Backers Stadium or been inside, many of them have seen it even if they do not realize it. This is because the stadium is located across the parking lot from The Diamond, home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team. Many fans have seen the exterior of the stadium while at a Squirrels game. However, Sports Backers Stadium is more than just that “other” stadium in the parking lot – it is home to the college soccer team of Virginia Commonwealth University, also known as VCU.
alamancenews.com
Elon now ranked; takes on higher-ranked Richmond Sat. in Rhodes Stadium
Winning three games in a row has been a nice accomplishment for the Elon football team. That has led to a national ranking and quite a bit of buzz for the program. “We’re building some energy, some confidence,” coach Tony Trisciani said. “Let’s win as many as we can. (Being) 1-0 in the CAA is a good place to be.”
clayconews.com
Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard
RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
fredericksburg.today
Spotsy teacher named Virginia Teacher of the Year
Spotsylvania County Public School’s Region III Teacher of the Year Fabiana Parker was selected as the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a ceremony held Friday night in Richmond. Mrs. Parker was selected from eight regional teachers of the year from across the commonwealth. “We are so proud...
thecollegianur.com
Richmond Public Schools from commission to address low graduation rates for Latinx students
The Richmond School Board unanimously passed a proposal at its last meeting to create a commission to improve the outcomes of Latinx students in response to allegations of mistreatment and low graduation rates. Graduation rates of Latinx students are the lowest of any ethnic group in RPS, according to a...
thecollegianur.com
Meet the schools that dethroned UR as the most beautiful campus
The University of Richmond has been officially dethroned as the nation’s most beautiful campus, dropping to third place in The Princeton Review’s 2023 college rankings. Let’s meet the schools that beat UR. Taking the No. 1 spot is The University of San Diego. The 180-acre campus is...
New Va. law means parents must be alerted to sexually-explicit content at school
The policy reads that all schools must ensure parents have advanced notice if schools intend to use any sexually-explicit material.
Gospel icon looks to make Richmond gospel music hub
A well-known gospel superstar says he’s fallen in love with RVA. Now Hezekiah Walker says he wants to make central Virginia the hub for gospel music. A concert he's hosting this week is part of that.
NBC12
Award-winning author Stacy Hawkins Adams to host Brunch of Empowerment
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based author Stacy Hawkins Adams will be hosting a brunch celebrating the power of storytelling that allows women to find relevance in their personal journeys. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, located at...
Ian brings minor damage to Central Virginia, but Red Cross is bracing for more
With a suitcase in hand, Jerry Silva of the Virginia Red Cross is headed down to Florida to help with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
thecollegianur.com
Cora Tucker: A legacy untold, until now
Cora Lee Mosley Tucker was the first Black woman to run for governor in Virginia and on Sept. 13, University of Richmond community was able to watch the premiere of “On the Battlefield,” a film honoring the legacy she left behind. The film gives a detailed look into...
LIST: Here are the Central Virginia schools that are closing or canceling activities for rain
As rain and wind from Hurricane Ian begins to hit Virginia, some Virginia School districts are beginning to adjust their schedules or cancel events.
Physical therapist proves a point on Richmond rock climbing wall
In his day job as a physical therapist at Chippenham Johnston-Willis Hospital, Hunter Obenchain is constantly encouraging others to practice what he preaches.
PHOTOS: ‘Dachtoberfest’ comes to Richmond with dozens of dachshunds
Dozens of short-legged, long-backed hounds descended on downtown Richmond on Saturday for the City's first ever “Dachtoberfest” event.
Ian knocks out power for thousands in Virginia
Thousands are without power across Virginia Friday night as Ian continues moving northwestward through the Carolinas with the remnants near Roanoke by Saturday evening.
Final Score Friday Week 6 scores and highlights
Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson will have scores and highlights from high school football games across Central Virginia.
peninsulachronicle.com
Work Progressing On BoAT Trail From Jamestown To Fort Monroe
WILLIAMSBURG – Thanks to the Virginia Capital Trail, cyclists, runners, walkers, and others can travel east from Richmond to Jamestown without competing with motor vehicles. If a companion project in its early stages comes to fruition, the route will extend to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Bob Crum, the executive...
Richmond mom calls Problem Solvers over safety concerns
Frustrated and afraid for her children's safety, Iesha Evans contacted the CBS 6 Problem Solvers fed up with the conditions at her Hillside Court Housing Community apartment.
Solar company shuts down suddenly, leaving Virginia residents searching for answers
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
