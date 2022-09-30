ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 0

Related
stadiumjourney.com

Sports Backers Stadiums – VCU Rams

Although sports fans in Richmond, Virginia may not have heard of Sports Backers Stadium or been inside, many of them have seen it even if they do not realize it. This is because the stadium is located across the parking lot from The Diamond, home of the Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball team. Many fans have seen the exterior of the stadium while at a Squirrels game. However, Sports Backers Stadium is more than just that “other” stadium in the parking lot – it is home to the college soccer team of Virginia Commonwealth University, also known as VCU.
RICHMOND, VA
alamancenews.com

Elon now ranked; takes on higher-ranked Richmond Sat. in Rhodes Stadium

Winning three games in a row has been a nice accomplishment for the Elon football team. That has led to a national ranking and quite a bit of buzz for the program. “We’re building some energy, some confidence,” coach Tony Trisciani said. “Let’s win as many as we can. (Being) 1-0 in the CAA is a good place to be.”
ELON, NC
clayconews.com

Richmond, Virginia: Governor Glenn Youngkin's Call to Action is Heard

RICHMOND, VA - Yesterday, Governor Glenn Youngkin released the following statement on George Mason University's decision to keep tuition flat for in-state students:. “Today, George Mason University joined the 14 other public college and university boards, which serve more than a quarter-million undergraduate college students in Virginia, by pledging to keep tuition flat for in-state students. Early on in my administration, I encouraged all colleges and universities to take on this challenge and I am pleased that now all of Virginia’s students will have the opportunity to pursue their higher education at every public college, university, and community college in the Commonwealth free from tuition hike fears. I’m grateful to the boards and the presidents of these institutions, this is a critical step in easing the burden on Virginia’s families and students during a time of high inflation and cost of living.”
VIRGINIA STATE
fredericksburg.today

Spotsy teacher named Virginia Teacher of the Year

Spotsylvania County Public School’s Region III Teacher of the Year Fabiana Parker was selected as the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year during a ceremony held Friday night in Richmond. Mrs. Parker was selected from eight regional teachers of the year from across the commonwealth. “We are so proud...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond, VA
Business
State
Texas State
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Business
Richmond, VA
Education
thecollegianur.com

Meet the schools that dethroned UR as the most beautiful campus

The University of Richmond has been officially dethroned as the nation’s most beautiful campus, dropping to third place in The Princeton Review’s 2023 college rankings. Let’s meet the schools that beat UR. Taking the No. 1 spot is The University of San Diego. The 180-acre campus is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vcu#Texas Tech University#West Virginia University#Linus College#The Vcu Business School
NBC12

Award-winning author Stacy Hawkins Adams to host Brunch of Empowerment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond-based author Stacy Hawkins Adams will be hosting a brunch celebrating the power of storytelling that allows women to find relevance in their personal journeys. The event will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden, located at...
RICHMOND, VA
thecollegianur.com

Cora Tucker: A legacy untold, until now

Cora Lee Mosley Tucker was the first Black woman to run for governor in Virginia and on Sept. 13, University of Richmond community was able to watch the premiere of “On the Battlefield,” a film honoring the legacy she left behind. The film gives a detailed look into...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Virginia Commonwealth University
peninsulachronicle.com

Work Progressing On BoAT Trail From Jamestown To Fort Monroe

WILLIAMSBURG – Thanks to the Virginia Capital Trail, cyclists, runners, walkers, and others can travel east from Richmond to Jamestown without competing with motor vehicles. If a companion project in its early stages comes to fruition, the route will extend to the Virginia Beach oceanfront. Bob Crum, the executive...
JAMESTOWN, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy