Public Health

Child-proofing cabinet latch recalled over choking hazard

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dina Weinstein, Jocelina Joiner
 3 days ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRIC) – A child safety latch has been recalled because of a choking hazard.

Toddleroo Rotating Cabinet Latches, which are meant to prevent children from opening cabinets, have been found to pose a risk to the very kids they were designed to protect.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the latching button on the product, which is manufactured by North States Industries, can dislodge and detach from the latches, posing a choking risk.

The white plastic latches are sold in a package of four and come with application adhesive. North States is printed on the latches, and model number 6178 is printed on the product’s packaging. UPC number 0-26107-06178-2 or 0-26107-06177-5 can be found on the bottom of the packaging.

The recalled latches were sold from November 2019 through August 2022 at Walmart, BuyBuyBaby and other stores nationwide, as well as online.

The CPSC said the manufacturer has received 19 reports of the latching button dislodging or detaching and one report of a child gagging on a dislodged button.

Anyone with the recalled latches should stop using them immediately and contact the manufacturer for a refund. North States Industries can be contacted online, or toll-free at 888-243-8350.

