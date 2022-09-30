Read full article on original website
#19 Marquette Runs Their Winning Streak To 11 Straight Matches
The best start in program history continued for Marquette volleyball this weekend with the #19 ranked Golden Eagles picking up 3-0 wins over Connecticut (25-18, 25-21, 25-18) and Providence (25-14, 25-16, 25-16). With the wins, Marquette is now 13-1 on the year, 4-0 in the Big East, riding an 11 match winning streak with only a loss to the reigning national champions marring their record, and a perfect 10-0 at home in 2022.
Marquette Suffers More Than One Loss Vs UConn
Officially, Sunday’s soccer match against UConn goes in the book as a 2-1 loss for Marquette women’s soccer. That’s the part that the Big East office is paying attention to when keeping track of the standings, where the Golden Eagles are now 2-2-0. The losses for head...
Kate Gibson Named Big East Offensive Player of the Week
Here's what the league said about Marquette sophomore forward Kate Gibson's week:. In a 2-0-0 week for Marquette, Gibson had one goal and two assists in the Golden Eagles’ 4-1 win at Butler. The sophomore forward had the second-most points in the league last week with four and tied for third-most points per game. She also had two shots on goal in the win at Butler and had one shot in Marquette’s 3-2 win at DePaul.
