The future of The Myth Nightclub in Maplewood, MN is in jeopardy. Honestly, when I saw the news, I didn’t think twice. Sadly, this venue is just not a favorite of mine or anyone else in the cities. It’s a bit too far into the burbs and is known for having, well, issues. I won’t bad talk about the venue because a venue is a venue and, when your life depends on live music, you don’t take any venue for granted but I didn’t think twice when I read the news and figured my life wouldn’t change without The Myth. Naturally, my show on Friday was at the Myth and although I don’t give them all of the credit for how amazing the evening was, I do think I’ll be a bit sad if this venue closes. Free parking, great sightlines– there are some benefits to the suburban venue but I digress. You’re not here to hear about the venue, you’re here to hear about the show.

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO