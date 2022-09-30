Read full article on original website
twincitiesmedia.net
Meshuggah Tear Down The Myth
The future of The Myth Nightclub in Maplewood, MN is in jeopardy. Honestly, when I saw the news, I didn’t think twice. Sadly, this venue is just not a favorite of mine or anyone else in the cities. It’s a bit too far into the burbs and is known for having, well, issues. I won’t bad talk about the venue because a venue is a venue and, when your life depends on live music, you don’t take any venue for granted but I didn’t think twice when I read the news and figured my life wouldn’t change without The Myth. Naturally, my show on Friday was at the Myth and although I don’t give them all of the credit for how amazing the evening was, I do think I’ll be a bit sad if this venue closes. Free parking, great sightlines– there are some benefits to the suburban venue but I digress. You’re not here to hear about the venue, you’re here to hear about the show.
twincitiesmedia.net
Don’t Miss Toadies And Reverend Horton Heat At First Avenue 10/7
Surly Brewing and 93X will be bringing Toadies and Reverend Horton Heat to First Avenue on Friday, October 7th for a show that you don’t want to miss!. It’s been 25+ years since the Toadies started playing rock music in Fort Worth, Texas. Through lineup changes, shelved albums, band break-ups, and reunions, the Toadies have experienced nearly everything.
northloop.org
Billy’s New Speakeasy Is Almost Ready–And It’s BAD
Billy’s New Speakeasy Is Almost Ready–And It’s BAD. The owner of Billy Sushi is just about ready to open his much-anticipated cocktail bar, Billy After Dark (B.A.D). But even if you know where to find it, you shouldn’t expect to just walk up and get through the door in these next couple of months.
Yuya Yoshida, Jessica Watychowicz win Twin Cities Marathon
MINNEAPOLIS -- Yuya Yoshida and Jessica Watychowicz were the winners of the Twin Cities Marathon Sunday morning.Yoshida, a 25-year-old from Japan, was the men's winner, finishing with a time of 2:11:28.Thirty-one-year-old Watychowicz from Colorado Springs had a time of 2:33:09.The marathon started at 8 a.m. near U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. 6,495 runners made their way around the chain of lakes, along the Mississippi River and end at the State Capitol in St. Paul.A total of 8,469 runners finished the 10 mile run. The USATF 10 Mile Championships were held in conjunction with the ten mile race.Hillary Bor from Colorado Springs won the men's 10-mile race, setting a course record with a time of 46:06.Fiona O'Keefe, of Concord, Massachusetts, won the women's 10-mile event with a time of 51:42.A total of 20,000 runners participated in events during the marathon weekend.
John Mellencamp Doing Three Nights of Shows in Minnesota April 6-8th
Get ready to sing a little ditty about Jack and Diane. John Mellencamp has announced he’ll be hitting the road in 2023 for a five-month Live and In Person tour. The 76-performance trek begins and ends in Mellencamp’s home state of Indiana. What's really great is that he is doing multiple nights in a row at some locations, and Minnesota is one of them. April 6th, 7th, and 8th of 2023, John Mellencamp will be performing at the State Theater in Minneapolis.
mprnews.org
Photos: Thousands take part in 40th running of Twin Cities Marathon
On Sunday, thousands ran, walked and wheeled their way through Minneapolis and St. Paul during the 40th running of the Twin Cities Marathon. Mostly clear skies and 50 degree temperatures greeted marathoners as they took to the start line outside U.S. Bank Stadium in downtown Minneapolis Sunday morning. The 2022 route took participants down and around the Chain of Lakes, west along Minnehaha Creek and then north on West River Parkway. Racers finished in front of the Minnesota State Capitol after traversing St. Paul’s scenic Summit Avenue.
All paws welcome at Uptown Dog Fair
MINNEAPOLIS — The Uptown Association – producers of the Uptown Art Fair – is announcing the 2nd Annual Uptown Dog Fair located at the intersection of the Midtown Greenway and Bde Maka Ska Parkway on Saturday, Oct. 1. It features dog-related vendors of handmade accessories, treats, pet...
Man Dressed As Harry Potter Causes Ruckus In Minneapolis
Welp, this is not something that you see - or read about - everyday. I guess, in terms of things that have been happening lately, it isn't all that bad either!. There have been some weird headlines lately. It might be the fall weather or just a long few years, but weird crimes seem to be happening more frequently than usual. Recently, someone stole a bench out of a quiet neighborhood. Yes, a bench.
visitshakopee.org
10 Great Places to Eat with Kids in Shakopee
With tasty options including pizza, barbecue, and international cuisines, the whole family will find something delicious to eat at these kid-friendly restaurants in Shakopee. Treat your kids to Mexican specialties at Pablo’s Mexican restaurant, which offers kid-sized tacos, quesadillas, taquitos, nachos, and enchiladas with a choice of side. There’s also American fare, such as a hamburger, chicken strips, and macaroni and cheese. Sides include both Mexican and American options, like Spanish rice, refried beans, fries, salad, and applesauce.
mspmag.com
Inside the Revamped Edina Theatre
Nearly three years after shutting down at the onset of the pandemic, the historic Edina Theatre reopened Friday under new local ownership. Mann Theaters is focused on the experience of movie going, which you can’t get while streaming from home, like heated seats and a bar designed to replicate Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 horror classic, The Shining.
VERY Popular Restaurant For Sale in Minneapolis for $6 Million
Have you always had dreams of owning a restaurant? Wouldn't it be easier to buy something that was already established and successful and you could just hit the ground running?. That opportunity is here!. Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge is for sale for the price of a cool 6 million dollars....
twincitieslive.com
The Grand Opening of 2 Pink Squirrels
The grand opening of 2 Pink Squirrels is coming soon and TCL reporter Kristin Haubrich is there to tell us what to expect! 2 Pink Squirrels is located inside the Northtown Mall in Blaine and will blow you away with their crazy milkshakes! Visit 2PinkSquirrels between Monday, October 3rd and Sunday, October 9th and receive 20% off when you mention Twin Cities Live!
fox9.com
RAW: Historic Steven's House in Minneapolis catches fire for third time since August
For the third time since the end of August, Minneapolis firefighters had to extinguish a fire at the historic John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Park early Saturday morning. No one was injured.
Award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen debuts his first cookbook
MINNEAPOLIS — He's known around the Twin Cities and across the country for restaurants like Spoon and Stable and Bellecour Bakery at Cooks of Crocus Hill; now, two-time James Beard award-winning chef Gavin Kaysen is sharing some of his favorite recipes with the world with the release of his first cookbook.
Jensen pressed to remove mall images from ad
MINNEAPOLIS — Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has been asked to remove images of an iconic Latino mall from one of his campaign ads. The Mercado Central on East Lake Street is run by a cooperative that is politically neutral. The Mercado president and other members of the governing board say nobody asked for permission to film a campaign ad there.
Destructive fire at Maple Grove greenhouse and nursery
Lynde Greenhouse & Nursery in Maple Grove was burned in a pre-dawn fire Sunday. Maple Grove Fire Rescue tweeted a photo of the fire and a billowing cloud of smoke around 4:45 a.m., saying it was fighting the fire in a defensive mode while receiving help from four neighboring fire departments: Osseo, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth and Golden Valley.
Squirrel to blame for Friday power outage impacting over 5,000 homes
The squirrels are at it again. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative worked to restore electricity Friday morning after a squirrel broke the insulator at the Prior Lake 88 substation, causing over 5,000 members to lose power. MVEC reported all power had been restored about an hour and a half later,...
"We all just love her so much": Anoka senior with rare genetic condition brings joy to her community
ANOKA, Minn. -- Senior year can be both exciting and a little bit scary, but an Anoka High School senior is doing her best to make life easier for everyone.Iris Lee was born with a rare genetic condition called Williams Syndrome. But it hasn't stopped her from getting involved and being a positive influence."Just visiting with her and her smile and her positive attitude, she affects everybody," said Michael Farley, principal.It's been like that since the first day Iris Lee set foot in Anoka schools. It's never been a question of can she? But more like, how many activities can...
longfellownokomismessenger.com
I'm scared – what about you?
Is it Halloween? Are there ghosts in my house? I can only focus on what is in front of me. What is this me being scared? It's a mystery. Do you ever get scared? Is it a mystery to you? Tell yourself, tell others or tell me at news@longfellownokomismessenger.com. Boooooo!
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge hits the market for $6M
Psycho Suzi's Motor Lounge's iconic riverside property in Northeast Minneapolis is on the market for $6 million. "Psycho Suzi's will stay open and keep creating magical mayhem until a sale occurs...and hopefully beyond," owner Leslie Bock, who said she is retiring, wrote in an email to Bring Me The News.
