Steve Vai tour 2022: Where to buy tickets, schedule, dates
After hearing the guitar solo in Led Zeppelin’s “Heartbreaker” at age 12, legendary shredder Steve Vai picked up the instrument. Half a century later, the three-time Grammy winner is still going strong, playing 50 concerts across the U.S. as part of his “Inviolate Tour.”. The tour...
Your TV signal may get weird as sun and satellites align this week, cable provider warns
Don’t adjust your TV. It’s just the sun messing with the satellite signal. Astound Broadband (RCN) gave its twice-a-year heads up that brief “sun outages” can be expected during daytime television from Oct. 4 to 14. This happens when the sun lines up directly behind the...
