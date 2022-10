The best start in program history continued for Marquette volleyball this weekend with the #19 ranked Golden Eagles picking up 3-0 wins over Connecticut (25-18, 25-21, 25-18) and Providence (25-14, 25-16, 25-16). With the wins, Marquette is now 13-1 on the year, 4-0 in the Big East, riding an 11 match winning streak with only a loss to the reigning national champions marring their record, and a perfect 10-0 at home in 2022.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO