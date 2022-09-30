Read full article on original website
Related
Deiveson Figueiredo – Brandon Moreno 4 booked for UFC 283
The UFC has finalized their first championship tetralogy. Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1) will be fighting in front of his home country when he takes on the interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno (20-6-2). The fight is set for UFC 283 which takes place on January 21st in Brazil. In the...
UFC・
Empire Sports Media
New York City, NY
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
New York Sports News & Opinionhttps://empiresportsmedia.com/
Comments / 0