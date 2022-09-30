ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Early morning 3.1-magnitude earthquake wakes up Los Angeles area

A 3.1-magnitude earthquake shook Southern California near Los Angeles early Monday, Oct. 3, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 2-mile deep quake hit 3 miles east of Yorba Linda at 1:24 a.m., according to the USGS. About 575 people from as far away as Long Beach and Thousand Oaks reported...
California nears record gas prices. What’s causing the spike and will costs stabilize?

Gas prices could hit an all-time record high in California this week. Prices have been surging upward, with no clear indication of when they will stabilize. In one week, California saw a 58-cent per gallon hike on average for regular gas, ranking No. 1 in the nation’s top 10 largest weekly price increases, according to the American Automobile Association.
Siblings sentenced in plot to bribe California sheriff in marijuana grow case

A brother-and-sister team convicted of trying to bribe a Northern California sheriff to protect family marijuana grows were sentenced Tuesday in Sacramento, but there were stark differences in the punishment each received. Gaosheng Laitinen, 41, a small shop owner in Minnesota and the mother of a 7-year-old boy, was sentenced...
