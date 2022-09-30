Read full article on original website
#19 Marquette Runs Their Winning Streak To 11 Straight Matches
The best start in program history continued for Marquette volleyball this weekend with the #19 ranked Golden Eagles picking up 3-0 wins over Connecticut (25-18, 25-21, 25-18) and Providence (25-14, 25-16, 25-16). With the wins, Marquette is now 13-1 on the year, 4-0 in the Big East, riding an 11 match winning streak with only a loss to the reigning national champions marring their record, and a perfect 10-0 at home in 2022.
Marquette Suffers More Than One Loss Vs UConn
Officially, Sunday’s soccer match against UConn goes in the book as a 2-1 loss for Marquette women’s soccer. That’s the part that the Big East office is paying attention to when keeping track of the standings, where the Golden Eagles are now 2-2-0. The losses for head...
Yadhira Anchante Named Big East Offensive Player of the Week
Let's go to the Marquette press release on the details, since that's almost always more elaborate:. For the week, she averaged 11.57 assists and 3.14 digs per set, while helping MU hit a combined .360. Anchante also averaged 1.86 kills herself and hit .542. She began the week with 35...
Chandler Hallwood named Big East Goalkeeper of the Week
Senior Chandler Hallwood was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Week for his performance against Xavier on Saturday. In the lone game he played last week, Hallwood earned the clean sheet as he held the Musketeers off the score sheet for the first time this season and helped MU earn its first road point over a nationally-ranked squad since 2014. He faced 17 shots in the contest, making four saves. This is his second Goalkeeper of the Week honor this season, and the fourth of his career.
Creighton Hands Marquette Their First Big East Loss
Two goals, each about midway through their respective halves, were the story of the match on Thursday night at Valley Fields as the visiting Creighton Bluejays picked up a 2-0 win over Marquette. The Golden Eagles are now 6-4-1 overall and 2-1-0 in Big East play after dropping their first league contest in this match while the Bluejays picked up their first conference win after an 0-2-0 start.
