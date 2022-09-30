Senior Chandler Hallwood was named the league's Goalkeeper of the Week for his performance against Xavier on Saturday. In the lone game he played last week, Hallwood earned the clean sheet as he held the Musketeers off the score sheet for the first time this season and helped MU earn its first road point over a nationally-ranked squad since 2014. He faced 17 shots in the contest, making four saves. This is his second Goalkeeper of the Week honor this season, and the fourth of his career.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO