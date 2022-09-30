Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland online sports betting may potentially begin in November
If all goes well in the next month, Maryland online sports betting may take its first bet in November, according to a Maryland Lottery and Gaming regulator. Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin today at a VIXIO “Meet the Regulators” meeting shared good news for Maryland online sports betting. If all goes well, Martin said Maryland could take its first online sports bet by “late November.”
Best Bar to Watch Football in Every State
It’s the early days of football season, and in all 32 pro football cities, as well as almost every college town in America, fans are filling stadiums or – in far greater numbers – sports bars and similar establishments. (These are the states with the most bars per person.) Watching a game live is an […]
msn.com
Brett Favre’s charity reportedly donated to Southern Mississippi athletics
Brett Favre’s “Favre 4 Hope” charity, which was created to support “disadvantaged and disabled children and breast cancer patients,” donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, tax records obtained by the Athletic and ESPN show. At...
thecentersquare.com
From right to work to slavery, Tennessee set to vote on four constitutional amendments
(The Center Square) — Tennessee residents will be asked to vote on four different constitutional amendments. In order to pass, the amendments will need to receive approval from more than 50% of those voting in the Nov. 8 statewide election after going through an extensive process to reach the ballot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
How to watch the NFL on Peacock: Full Sunday Night Football Schedule, live stream info for the 2022 season
The 2022 NFL Season is in full gear. This week it’s Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals vs Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Live coverage begins at 7:00 p.m. with Football Night in America. Kickoff time is at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Every Sunday Night...
NFL Sunday Ticket: Pricing, how to buy, and its future
NFL Sunday Ticket provides football fans with the most efficient way to have access to any game they want through
nfldraftdiamonds.com
Best Online Casino Games for NFL Fans
For those who like it, football season isn’t complete without watching the game live in person at the stadium or cheering on their favorite team from the couch with friends and family members. But suppose you’re looking to make your day even more exciting and even profitable. In that case, you might want to consider online gambling with real money.
Comments / 0