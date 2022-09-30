ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

saturdaytradition.com

Maryland online sports betting may potentially begin in November

If all goes well in the next month, Maryland online sports betting may take its first bet in November, according to a Maryland Lottery and Gaming regulator. Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director John Martin today at a VIXIO “Meet the Regulators” meeting shared good news for Maryland online sports betting. If all goes well, Martin said Maryland could take its first online sports bet by “late November.”
MARYLAND STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Best Bar to Watch Football in Every State

It’s the early days of football season, and in all 32 pro football cities, as well as almost every college town in America, fans are filling stadiums or – in far greater numbers – sports bars and similar establishments. (These are the states with the most bars per person.) Watching a game live is an […]
NFL
msn.com

Brett Favre’s charity reportedly donated to Southern Mississippi athletics

Brett Favre’s “Favre 4 Hope” charity, which was created to support “disadvantaged and disabled children and breast cancer patients,” donated more than $130,000 to the University of Southern Mississippi Athletic Foundation from 2018 to 2020, tax records obtained by the Athletic and ESPN show. At...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Best Online Casino Games for NFL Fans

For those who like it, football season isn’t complete without watching the game live in person at the stadium or cheering on their favorite team from the couch with friends and family members. But suppose you’re looking to make your day even more exciting and even profitable. In that case, you might want to consider online gambling with real money.
GAMBLING

