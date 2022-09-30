Read full article on original website
volusia.org
Ian Update 33: News conference set for 3 p.m. today
Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 1, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss Hurricane Ian’s effects on Volusia County, FEMA assistance, garbage and debris removal, sheltering, and the county’s emergency response. The...
volusia.org
Ian Update 22: Emergency news conference set for 10 a.m.
Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss safety information for residents, the latest information on Ian impacts in Volusia County, and the county’s emergency response. The news...
Central Florida counties provide updates for trash collection after Hurricane Ian
Central Fla. — As Hurricane Ian damaged homes and buildings, strong winds and heavy rain paused most trash collection. We broke down the current garbage collection schedules in a county-by-county list:. Orange County:. Orlando. The city of Orlando started picking up debris and trash on Friday, Sept. 30. Residents...
click orlando
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia Counties Eligible for FEMA Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. These counties join Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
volusia.org
Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris removal, power, airport and beach info
All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
wmfe.org
Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding
The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Facility Update Following Hurricane Ian
Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is currently in the recovery phase following Hurricane Ian. City staff is conducting damage assessment city-wide to identify any potential safety hazards. The City of Palm Coast facilities, parks, and trails remain closed at this time out of an abundance of caution. Many areas throughout our community have downed trees, significant saturation, and remain without power.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County shelters to move to Ocean Center Saturday morning
Volusia County announced in their 3 p.m. press conference Friday Sept. 20 that shelters in Volusia County will remain open for one more night before closing Saturday Oct. 1. Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Information director, said the shelters currently open had almost 400 people as of 9 a.m. Friday morning. Those residents who are unable to return home Saturday morning will be transferred to the Ocean Center shelter in Daytona Beach; the Ocean Center will open at 10 a.m. and accept all residents.
WESH
'I'm overwhelmed': Volusia County resident recounts leaving flooding home
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — We have seen the impact of Hurricane Ian in Central Florida and across the state. The storm is now attributed to at least 44 deaths. In Volusia County, thousands of people's homes remain underwater. A lot of people in Volusia County are devastated. They've lost...
flaglernewsweekly.com
What Comes Next: Hurricane Ian Recovery In Progress
Littered with what under normal circumstances would be unfathomable in Flagler Beach, plastic bottles, lumber, and all sorts of debris have found their way ashore, settling in the dunes, or what’s left of them. Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue director Tom Gillin closes off the beach access walkover points with...
Here’s when Central Florida schools expect to reopen after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, many Central Florida schools released updated information about when students will return to the classroom. Eyewitness News is monitoring Central Florida school districts and will update information as it comes into our newsroom. We put together the following county-by-county list.
click orlando
Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
WESH
Officials: Hurricane damage causing Volusia County houses to fall into ocean
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County leaders gave an update on assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Ian. The hurricane brought flooding to different areas of the county. County officials spoke Saturday afternoon on recovery efforts. "There's many people that are really suffering. The damage is significant. There's homes on...
click orlando
Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Ian Countywide Update as of 5 p.m. September 29
September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. “Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and I have toured Flagler and had a firsthand look at damage we have suffered,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands-on deck to keep residents safe. Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”
Volusia County rebuilds, restores power after widespread damage from Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Volusia County beaches are experiencing significant erosion, with piers and dunes damaged. Homes and businesses are destroyed and thousands of people are still without power. In Daytona Beach Shores, the damage was widespread, but the recovery is underway. Ian’s powerful storm impacts caused major flooding....
fox35orlando.com
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022
September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Ian Update 27: New shelter, county parks
Volusia County Government, in cooperation with the American Red Cross, will open a shelter at the Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, at 10 a.m. Saturday for people who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. STORM INFORMATION. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents,...
