Volusia County, FL

volusia.org

Ian Update 33: News conference set for 3 p.m. today

Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. today, Oct. 1, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss Hurricane Ian’s effects on Volusia County, FEMA assistance, garbage and debris removal, sheltering, and the county’s emergency response. The...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
volusia.org

Ian Update 22: Emergency news conference set for 10 a.m.

Volusia County Government will hold a news conference at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 29, in the Emergency Operations Center, 3825 Tiger Bay Road, Daytona Beach. County officials will discuss safety information for residents, the latest information on Ian impacts in Volusia County, and the county’s emergency response. The news...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
volusia.org

Ian Update 36: Shelters, debris removal, power, airport and beach info

All counties in Florida will be facing a long recovery period. Here’s the latest information from the Emergency Operations Center. The shelters at Galaxy Middle School, DeLand High School, Mainland High School and Atlantic High School have closed. The Ocean Center, 101 N. Atlantic Ave., Daytona Beach, is the primary shelter for Volusia County.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
wmfe.org

Aerial video shows Volusia County flooding

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office has posted aerial video that shows flooding and storm damage from Hurricane Ian in different parts of the county. The video, which was posted Saturday but recorded Friday afternoon, shows flooding in Astor, Port Orange, Daytona Beach and and Quail Hollow Mobile Home Park in New Smyrna Beach.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Palm Coast Facility Update Following Hurricane Ian

Palm Coast – The City of Palm Coast is currently in the recovery phase following Hurricane Ian. City staff is conducting damage assessment city-wide to identify any potential safety hazards. The City of Palm Coast facilities, parks, and trails remain closed at this time out of an abundance of caution. Many areas throughout our community have downed trees, significant saturation, and remain without power.
PALM COAST, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County shelters to move to Ocean Center Saturday morning

Volusia County announced in their 3 p.m. press conference Friday Sept. 20 that shelters in Volusia County will remain open for one more night before closing Saturday Oct. 1. Kevin Captain, Volusia County Community Information director, said the shelters currently open had almost 400 people as of 9 a.m. Friday morning. Those residents who are unable to return home Saturday morning will be transferred to the Ocean Center shelter in Daytona Beach; the Ocean Center will open at 10 a.m. and accept all residents.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

What Comes Next: Hurricane Ian Recovery In Progress

Littered with what under normal circumstances would be unfathomable in Flagler Beach, plastic bottles, lumber, and all sorts of debris have found their way ashore, settling in the dunes, or what’s left of them. Flagler Beach Ocean Rescue director Tom Gillin closes off the beach access walkover points with...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Ian Countywide Update as of 5 p.m. September 29

September 29, 2022 – Flagler County officials are providing this update of the overall condition of the county as the storm restrengthens to Hurricane Ian. “Deputy County Administrator Jorge Salinas and I have toured Flagler and had a firsthand look at damage we have suffered,” said County Administrator Heidi Petito. “It’s devastating for us all. Rest assured that we have all hands-on deck to keep residents safe. Unfortunately, there is little we can do to stop Mother Nature. We are all holding our collective breath.”
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
flaglernewsweekly.com

Flagler County Rainfall and Climate Report – September 2022

September 2022 rainfall figures were well above normal in September. Normal rainfall for September is 6.96” and normal year to date (YTD) rainfall is 40.09” The 25 year average for the EOC is 7.48” of rain. Rainfall reports for September 2022:. Bunnell, Flagler EOC: 13.94” YTD: 49.52”...
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County Ian Update 27: New shelter, county parks

Volusia County Government, in cooperation with the American Red Cross, will open a shelter at the Ocean Center, Daytona Beach, at 10 a.m. Saturday for people who were impacted by Hurricane Ian. STORM INFORMATION. Looking for information on road closures, curfews and storm recovery?. For information for Flagler County residents,...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

