ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to install free fire alarms for Fire Prevention Week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly three of every five home fire deaths occur in households with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. According to Fire Inspector Brandon Fey, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), every second counts when a fire breaks out. “Studies show a fire can double in size every minute.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
kiwaradio.com

Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital

George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
GEORGE, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

Homeless task force in Sioux Falls continues to discuss recommendations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A homeless task force was started to address the needs of the homeless population in Sioux Falls. Tonight, the city held another informational meeting where they discussed the homeless task force. The first set of meetings involved working with various organizations in town such...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Coronavirus
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Health
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Crews move house in Lincoln County Tuesday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up for your morning commute: a house will be on the move in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it will start at 85th and Minnesota and head south. It will then head east on 276th Street into Iowa.
LINCOLN COUNTY, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flu Shot#Cdc#Influenza Pandemic#General Health#Linus Covid#Linus Influenza#Diseases#Omicron
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls police search for Sunday’s shooting suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are searching for a suspect who fired a gun into the ceiling of a business before shooting a man in the abdomen. The victim is recovering from his non-life-threatening bullet wound. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Mix 97-3

So, Just How Many Car Washes Are There in Sioux Falls?

If there is one thing the city of Sioux Falls has no shortage of, it has to be car washes. There seemingly appears to be at least one on every busy street in the city. I mean, there is certainly no excuse for driving a dirty car in this city. If you do, you either don't care that "wash me" is written on the back of your car, or you're just too damn cheap to wash your vehicle.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Mix 97-3

The Top 10 Smallest Towns in all of South Dakota

South Dakota is loaded with small towns in every corner of the state. But where are the tiniest towns in the entire Mount Rushmore state?. According to the latest census data, these are the ten tiniest towns in all of South Dakota. Chances are, you've never even heard of the smallest town of them all.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Juvenile suspects confess to starting multiple Brookings fires

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings police say two teenage males confessed to starting several fires, one of which engulfed a shed and spread to surrounding structures, causing significant damage. The Brookings Fire and Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday in northwest Brookings and...
BROOKINGS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Brookings police search for juveniles in suspicious fire case

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A report from the Brookings Police Department says witnesses identified potential suspects playing with lighters in the area before a fire engulfed a shed and caused damage to surrounding properties. The Brookings Fire and Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Child struck by farm vehicle in George

GEORGE—A young child was injured after being stuck by a farm vehicle about 4:35 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, in George. The accident happened at the intersection of East Minnesota Avenue and South Virginia Street in George, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. The child ran into the...
GEORGE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy