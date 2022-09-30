Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
Two stray dogs bit woman in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A woman was bitten after trying to feed stray dogs in central Sioux Falls, authorities say. According to a press release from the City of Sioux Falls, a woman and her young daughter were sitting in their car in a parking lot when they were approached by two stray dogs. The woman threw food out the car window, and the dogs started fighting over the food. The woman tried to break up the dog fight but was bitten by one of the dogs in the process. Two additional people came to help grab the dogs, and they also may have received bite wounds.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls Fire Rescue to install free fire alarms for Fire Prevention Week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Nearly three of every five home fire deaths occur in households with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms. According to Fire Inspector Brandon Fey, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (SFFR), every second counts when a fire breaks out. “Studies show a fire can double in size every minute.”
kiwaradio.com
Child Struck By Semi In George Airlifted To Sioux Falls Hospital
George, Iowa — A child was struck by a truck on Friday in George and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. According to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, about 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 30th, 85-year-old Norwood Geerdes of George was driving a 2006 International semi pulling a grain trailer southbound on South Virginia Street (that’s L14, the old Highway 339) at East Minnesota Avenue (near Casey’s) when a young child ran into the street and Geerdes struck the child.
dakotanewsnow.com
Homeless task force in Sioux Falls continues to discuss recommendations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A homeless task force was started to address the needs of the homeless population in Sioux Falls. Tonight, the city held another informational meeting where they discussed the homeless task force. The first set of meetings involved working with various organizations in town such...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls business target of religious appropriation, temple calls for apology
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An upscale cufflink store in Sioux Falls does business with other retail outlets and customers worldwide. Both inside and online, cufflinks feature many religious icons, including Jewish symbols, Christian symbols, and others. But a pair of $940 cufflinks with a Hindu deity is raising concerns.
KELOLAND TV
Crews move house in Lincoln County Tuesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A heads up for your morning commute: a house will be on the move in Lincoln County. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it will start at 85th and Minnesota and head south. It will then head east on 276th Street into Iowa.
dakotanewsnow.com
No injuries in Sioux Falls house fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a house fire reported by a passing vehicle. The first arriving fire unit reported smoke coming from the roof and could see an active fire in the basement. Fire crews entered all...
dakotanewsnow.com
Mom wonders if SD prep athletes protected enough from concussion scares
The bowling alley, a long-time business in Dell Rapids, recently came under new management, and with it comes a new food menu and a hope for family time. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to Dell Rapids. Updated: 8 hours ago. Pinz: Bringing good times and home-cooked food to...
KELOLAND TV
kiwaradio.com
Rash Of Field Fires Continues; Osceola County Goes Under Burning Ban
Northwest Iowa — There has been a rash of field fires in northwest Iowa over the past several days. And considering the dry conditions, warm temps, and harvest activity out in the fields, it’s not really a surprise. Since last Thursday, in the four-county O’Brien, Sioux, Osceola, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls police search for Sunday’s shooting suspect
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police say they are searching for a suspect who fired a gun into the ceiling of a business before shooting a man in the abdomen. The victim is recovering from his non-life-threatening bullet wound. Police spokesman Sam Clemens said the incident...
Cannabis co. joins local business for ‘baked’ goods
A popular Sioux Falls bakery, well known for its booze infused baking, is set to venture into a different type of 'baking', partnering with Dakota Herb, a Brandon based cannabis company.
dakotanewsnow.com
Veterans Parkway expansion raises concerns for Sioux Falls neighborhood
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The 17 miles of Veteran’s parkway could shorten commutes, something that many residents may appreciate. Sioux Falls public works director Mark Cotter lays out the path of the new artery through the city. “It starts at the Eros exit and comes south and...
KELOLAND TV
dakotanewsnow.com
Juvenile suspects confess to starting multiple Brookings fires
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brookings police say two teenage males confessed to starting several fires, one of which engulfed a shed and spread to surrounding structures, causing significant damage. The Brookings Fire and Police Department responded to the scene around 3 p.m. on Saturday in northwest Brookings and...
dakotanewsnow.com
KELOLAND TV
SFPD hopeful surveillance video sheds light on shooting
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A victim is expected to survive following a weekend shooting, while police are hoping surveillance video gives them a better idea of what happened and who did it. The shooting took place at a Giliberto’s restaurant on the west side of Sioux Falls near the intersection of Sertoma Avenue and 41st Street early Sunday morning.
nwestiowa.com
