Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Biden administration over its plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, seeks an immediate injunction halting the order and challenges the “Mass Debt Cancellation” proposal as unlawful because there is no statue from Congress authorizing the cancellation of student loan debt.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO