Kansas State

bloomberglaw.com

Student Loan Forgiveness Makes Some ‘Worse Off,’ Suit Says (2)

The Biden administration was sued over claims that its sweeping new program to forgive some federal student loans will harm borrowers in at least six states, where laws require tax payments on canceled loans because they’re treated as income. Pacific Legal Foundation. , a California-based libertarian group, alleges in...
Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
The Hill

Republican states target Biden student loan forgiveness plan in new lawsuit

Six Republican-led states filed a lawsuit on Thursday against the Biden administration over its plans to cancel up to $20,000 in student loan debt for some borrowers. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, seeks an immediate injunction halting the order and challenges the “Mass Debt Cancellation” proposal as unlawful because there is no statue from Congress authorizing the cancellation of student loan debt.
Joe Biden
Courthouse News Service

Red states sue to block Biden student loan relief program

ST. LOUIS (CN) — President Joe Biden’s plan to issue student loan relief to millions of Americans is “unfair and unwise,” according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by the attorneys general of six Republican-led states. The lawsuit, spearheaded by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and filed...
Daily Iowan

Gov. Kim Reynolds sues President Joe Biden over his student loan debt forgiveness plan

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and governors in other five states filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan on Thursday. Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in a district court in Missouri, asking the court to temporarily restrain the student loan debt forgiveness plan immediately.
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas, five other states sue Biden administration to block student loan forgiveness plan

Arkansas on Thursday filed a lawsuit with five other states to block President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan. The lawsuit announced Thursday morning by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge argues the Biden administration skirted Congress last month when it took executive action on student loan relief, violating the principle of separation of powers in […] The post Arkansas, five other states sue Biden administration to block student loan forgiveness plan appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
L'Observateur

Louisiana Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country

Education levels are on the rise in the United States. According to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 79.9 million American adults – 35% of the nation’s 25 and older population – have a bachelor’s degree or higher. As recently as five years ago, fewer than 33% of American adults had a bachelor’s degree.
