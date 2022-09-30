Read full article on original website
ksal.com
“Amber Wave” in Kansas
“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
WIBW
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.
Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
adastraradio.com
Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
Kansas mobile home owners can be evicted for no reason, especially at one KCK park
Most Kansas mobile home residents have no idea they can be evicted with no reason given. Creekside Estates has been particularly aggressive.
KWCH.com
Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water
MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
Kansas natives brace themselves for Hurricane Ian
OLATHE, Kan. (KSNW) - Evacuate or hunker down. Those were the options many in Florida faced this week. Some Kansas natives decided to stay, while others left as soon as they could.
Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
Kansas City to join lawsuit against Missouri's 2nd Amendment Preservation law
Kansas City, Missouri, officials signed off on a resolution making way for the city to join a lawsuit against a controversial Missouri gun law.
Kansas sues Biden Administration over student loan cancellation program
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined five other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The AG’S Office asserts that the Biden Administration lacks legal authority to make unilateral decisions to forgive debt without congressional authorization. The attorneys general, who represent Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, […]
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Pleasant weekend, cold front brings big changes next week
Today felt more like late summer and not so much like fall. Temperatures will retreat into the 50s overnight. It will be a crispy evening perfect for sleeping with the windows open. A random shower or two is possible for northwest Kansas late tonight. Rain chances will stay along the...
KWCH.com
Kelly backs school sales tax holiday, tax relief for elderly and quicker end of 6.5% food tax
TOPEKA (Kansas Reflector) — Gov. Laura Kelly introduced the first piece of a second-term agenda Thursday anchored by proposals to immediately end the state’s tax on grocery purchases, expand by $50 million tax relief to the elderly and create a three-day, back-to-school sales tax holiday. Kelly said her...
The top books set in Kansas
Stacker compiled a list of books set in Kansas from Goodreads.
New GOP ad strikes again, bashes KS Gov. on transgender athlete issue
WASHINGTON D.C., (KSNT)—A GOP group is launching another political attack on democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her comments referencing male athletes in women’s sports. The Republican Governors Association Kansas 2022 PAC launched a new TV ad on Friday, featuring college swimmer Riley Gaines. The ad highlights Kelly’s record, twice vetoing legislation to ban athletes born […]
adastraradio.com
Kansas Hospitals Urge Lawmakers to Increase Number of Mental Health Beds
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospital officials are urging lawmakers to increase the state’s capacity for mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortage of such beds is causing a burden for local hospitals. A lack of mental health resources in Kansas is often forcing hospitals to take in people experiencing mental health emergencies.
After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce
Democrat Laura Kelly responds to an attack ad from Republican Derek Schmidt on education policy, a key issue in the 2022 campaign for Kansas governor. The post After Wichita mom stars in Schmidt attack ad, defenders of Kelly as ‘education governor’ pounce appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Lee's Summit man killed after tire blowout
A Lee's Summit man was killed after his semi left the roadway after a tire blowout. The crash occurred about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday.
