ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 1

Related
ksal.com

“Amber Wave” in Kansas

“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor fallen Kansas firefighters

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Foster Parents See Payment Increase

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas foster parents are getting a 5% increase to the daily payments they receive for caring for foster children. The raise could mean hundreds or thousands more per year, depending on the needs of the child. The Department for Children and Families says it was...
KANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
State
Mississippi State
State
Kansas State
State
California State
KWCH.com

Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
MCPHERSON, KS
Hays Post

Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas

TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Gas Prices
KSNT News

Kansas sues Biden Administration over student loan cancellation program

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Attorney General’s Office has joined five other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration’s student loan cancellation program. The AG’S Office asserts that the Biden Administration lacks legal authority to make unilateral decisions to forgive debt without congressional authorization. The attorneys general, who represent Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, […]
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
KSNT News

New GOP ad strikes again, bashes KS Gov. on transgender athlete issue

WASHINGTON D.C., (KSNT)—A GOP group is launching another political attack on democratic Kansas Governor Laura Kelly for her comments referencing male athletes in women’s sports. The Republican Governors Association Kansas 2022 PAC launched a new TV ad on Friday, featuring college swimmer Riley Gaines. The ad highlights Kelly’s record, twice vetoing legislation to ban athletes born […]
KANSAS STATE
adastraradio.com

Kansas Hospitals Urge Lawmakers to Increase Number of Mental Health Beds

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas hospital officials are urging lawmakers to increase the state’s capacity for mental health care. The Kansas News Service reports that the shortage of such beds is causing a burden for local hospitals. A lack of mental health resources in Kansas is often forcing hospitals to take in people experiencing mental health emergencies.
KANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy