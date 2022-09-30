TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Flags have been ordered to fly at half-staff on Monday to honor fallen firefighters in the Sunflower State. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says on Monday, Oct. 3, she has ordered that all flags are to be flown at half-staff throughout the state in honor of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The order lasts from sunup to sundown on Monday.

KANSAS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO