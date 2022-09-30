Read full article on original website
Sunday Morning Photograph October 2 2022: Dover in England.
Dover is a town in Kent, which is located in the southeastern part of England across the Strait of Dover from Cap Gris Nez in France at the narrowest part of the English Channel — and many attractions which can be visited include the Dover Castle, the South Foreland Lighthouse, and the Dover Museum…
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
Geologist, 26, plunged 200ft to his death in Snowdonia after a falling rock cut his safety rope, inquest hears
A young mountain climber was killed in a freak accident when a falling rock cut his safety rope, an inquest heard. Geologist Kieran James Strudwick plunged nearly 200ft while on a climbing break in Snowdonia. The 26-year-old was climbing with his friend, Tom Haynes, on the Dolmen Ridge of Glyder...
Parents’ fury after toddler, 3, escaped from nursery before walking home along busy road
A TODDLER escaped from a nursery manned by ten staff before walking home along a busy A-road. Sultan Alwan, three, slipped out and wandered off down the street to his house 100 yards away. He ambled beside afternoon traffic before horrified dad Husnain, 30, found him at the front door.
travelnoire.com
British Woman Dies On Beach In Portugal After Feeling Unwell After Swimming
An unnamed British woman died on a beach in Portugal after allegedly going for a swim and feeling unwell. The tourist died on September 21 after going into the sea in Albufeira, Portugal in an Algarve resort town. The National Maritime Authority (AMN) released a statement confirming the death of the 45-year-old tourist.
Metal detectorists uncover War of the Roses-era treasure worth thousands
A gold ring belonging to a soldier killed in one of Britain’s bloodiest civil wars has sold for £6,500 in auction after it was found by metal detectorists.Jeff Warden, 65, and his sons, Michael, 41 and Nick, 42, discovered a hoard of historic coins and rings in a field near Harrogate, North Yorkshire, in July 2020.It included a number of coins and the gold ring, which is thought to have belonged to a soldier who died in the Wars of the Roses, which lasted for 30 years from 1455.The ring, engraved with images of the holy trinity, sold for £6,500...
Hurricane Ian damage: Causeway connecting Florida mainland to island crumbled into ocean
Hurricane Ian’s strength wiped out Florida’s Sanibel Island Causeway. CNN affiliate WBBH reports.
BBC
109-year-old Oxford woman 'has a bacon sandwich every day'
A woman who has turned 109 and was born while King George V was on the throne, still enjoys a bacon sandwich every day for breakfast. Winifred Parker, who lives at a care home near Oxford, was born 13 years before Queen Elizabeth II and while Woodrow Wilson was US President.
Man visiting dying wife in hospital hit with parking fine despite having valid pass
A husband got hit with a parking fine after travelling to see his dying wife, despite already having a permit. Brian Foote's world was turned upside down when his wife, Nahruma Ahmed, 46, was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2021. Brian thought that parking would be the last of his issues...
BBC
Dog rescued from 50m deep mining hole near St Ives
A pet dog has been successfully rescued 26 hours after falling down a 50m (164ft) mining hole. Suka the terrier went missing on Sunday afternoon during a walk at Cripplesease near St Ives. Volunteer mine explorers and recovery experts the Carbis Bay Crew brought her up unharmed on Monday afternoon.
BBC
East of England Ambulance Service close to declaring major incident
The East of England Ambulance Service (EEAS) has declared it is on the brink of a major incident following "lengthy" handover delays at hospitals. The service has also received a spike in 999 calls and said it moved to "major incident standby" on Saturday night "to better direct our resources".
Despite faceplant, Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw becomes youngest ever London Marathon winner
With six miles left, Yalemzerf Yehualaw's race seemed to have been ruined after the Ethiopian was left sprawled on the road after stumbling over a speed bump.
Northern Lights tops list of UK travellers’ dream bucket list sights
Viewing the Northern Lights is the most popular travel adventure on thousands of people’s bucket lists, a poll suggests.A total of 2,088 British adults were asked about the activity they would most like to do abroad during their lifetime.Most people said the ultimate experience would be to travel north to see the Northern Lights – also known as aurora borealis.The colourful natural light show is typically visible on winter nights in places near the Arctic Circle, such as Greenland, Iceland, North America and Scandinavia. On occasion, it can be seen in Scotland and parts of northern England.The poll was commissioned...
tatler.com
For £30 million, Cheshire’s finest country house could be yours
The Legh family house is on the market for the first time in history. One of the finest country houses in England, Adlington Hall is nestled in the heart of Cheshire, and boasts a magnificent 1,921 acres. The Legh family is one of the best-established aristocratic families in the land....
Artist Mr Doodle turns home into ‘living artwork’ with illustrated oven and toilet
An illustrator has completed his dream of turning his home into a “living artwork” covered in doodles.Kent-based illustrator “Mr Doodle” – real name Sam Cox – is one of the world’s most successful artists under the age of 40, with one of his works recently selling for just under $1m (£890,000).Cox, 28, bought a six-bedroom house in Tenterdon, Kent, in 2019, and has since worked to transform every last surface with doodles. He lives there with his wife Alena.Appearing on BBC Breakfast on Monday (3 October), Cox showed the public inside his fully illustrated house.It includes doodle-covered kitchen appliances, such...
Ernest Hemingway's drenched Florida mansion reopens to the public after Hurricane Ian: Footage shows legendary writer's polydactyl cats safe and roaming the Key West grounds
All 59 of the famous six-toed cats who roam the grounds of Ernest Hemingway's Key West home are safe and sound after Hurricane Ian slammed Florida earlier this week. New footage shared by the Ernest Hemingway Home & Museum on Thursday showed the legendary writer's cats back at the property which suffered superficial wind damage from the storm.
Hotel of horrors where ‘Hannibal Lecter’ killer ‘ate the face’ of his victim is put up for auction for £260,000 after being turned into a nine-bedroom home despite locals wanting it demolished for good
A hotel of horrors where a young woman was brutally attacked by a 'demonic' killer who 'ate her face' is up for sale despite pleas from villagers to demolish the property. Cerys Yemm, 22, suffered 89 injuries after Matthew Williams, 34, was seen 'shoving a screwdriver in her face' in his room at the Sirhowy Arms hotel in Argoed, near Caerphilly, South Wales in November 2014.
EXCLUSIVE: How plunging pound will hit YOUR holiday: Cost of day out in New York for holidaying British couple soars from £529 to £650 - while New Yorkers coming to London see price plummet from $655 to $560
The plunging pound is set to send the cost of foreign holidays rocketing, with a British couple in New York spending more than £100 extra for a day of activities compared to the start of April, according to new estimates. On the other hand, huge savings for Americans visiting...
BBC
Grantham's Ross Edgley ends non-stop Loch Ness swim
An adventurer has finished one of the "biggest challenges of his career" after swimming continuously for more than two days and nights in Loch Ness. Ross Edgley, 36, from Grantham, Lincolnshire, spent 52 hours and 39 minutes in the water and covered a distance of about 49 miles (79km). He...
'It looks like a prison': Grand Designs viewers blast £1.5 million home which was granted planning permission for 'outstanding architectural quality' - and say it looks more like an Amazon warehouse
Grand Designs viewers have blasted the design of a £1.5 million house which they think resembles a US high-security prison. Married couple Sarah and Mike set out to build a farming longhouse in the Derbyshire Dales where they could live alongside each of their parents, which they hoped would cost £900,000 to construct but actually coming in at £1.2 million.
CNN
