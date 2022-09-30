ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium crush

At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close

CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
We miscalculated our climate tipping points: This decade is critical

Despite the knowledge that the planet is rapidly warming, efforts to respond to the crisis have been far too slow. A growing risk factor now emerging is that the timeline for some of the direst impacts of climate change could be overly optimistic. Cascading effects in the natural world — from the savannization of the Amazon to the release of permafrost methane in Siberia — could very well speed up projections much earlier than predicted.
The Inflation Reduction Act may exacerbate the lithium problem

It’s been a jubilant couple of weeks in Washington, DC, with everyone from clean energy developers to environmental advocates to labor unions celebrating the passage of the landmark climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. There’s much to celebrate: America is finally joining the rest of the developed world in setting ambitious carbon pollution reduction goals, putting real money behind it.
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries

Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’

Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil fuel...
i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US

How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?. Inverters are essentially the brains of a PV plant and while their key function remains the conversion of DC power to AC, their design and configuration is continually evolving. So are the strategies of the companies making this important piece of kit, writes Jonathan Touriño Jacobo.
Soccer-Guinea stripped off Cup of Nations hosting rights

JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Guinea have been stripped of the right to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the bidding for the tournament is set to be reopened on Saturday, the Confederation of African football announced early on Saturday.
