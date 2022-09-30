Read full article on original website
At least 125 killed in Indonesia soccer stadium crush
At least 125 people are dead after chaos and violence erupted during an Indonesian league soccer match into the early hours of Sunday, according to Indonesia's National Police Chief in what is one of the world's deadliest stadium disasters of all time.
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
What the war in Ukraine means for Asia’s climate goals
NEW DELHI, India (AP) — The queues outside petrol pumps in Sri Lanka have lessened, but not the anxiety. Asanka Sampath, a 43-year-old factory clerk, is forever vigilant. He checks his phone for messages, walks past the pump, and browses social media to see if fuel has arrived. Delays could mean being left stranded for days.
In one tiny German town, nobody worries about energy bills
While most Europeans are watching their energy bills soar as the war in Ukraine drives up the price of natural gas, oil and electricity, the tiny German town of Feldheim has been energy self-sufficient for a decade
The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size
This week in travel: The world's most spectacular airport is about to double in size. The wreckage of the ship that tried to warn the Titanic has been found. And the United States has been bracing for Hurricane Ian's onslaught.
'Tragedy beyond comprehension.' Football world mourns the victims of the Indonesia stadium crush
FIFA, the head of soccer's international governing body, has led football's mourning of Saturday's stadium crush at an Indonesian league football match, describing the incident, which killed at least 125 people, as a "dark day" and a "tragedy beyond comprehension."
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
MTG Is Right—the U.S. Is Not Ready for a Surge in Electric Car Batteries
"Sooner or later, even now, we have to start to face a lot of issues with these retired batteries," Cornell's Fengqi You told Newsweek.
Despite faceplant, Ethiopia's Yalemzerf Yehualaw becomes youngest ever London Marathon winner
With six miles left, Yalemzerf Yehualaw's race seemed to have been ruined after the Ethiopian was left sprawled on the road after stumbling over a speed bump.
Germany's RWE buys Con Edison clean energy in $6.8 billion U.S. shift
FRANKFURT, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Germany's largest power producer RWE (RWEG.DE) has agreed to buy Con Edison's (ED.N) Clean Energy Businesses for $6.8 billion, nearly doubling RWE's renewables portfolio in the United States, the world's second-biggest renewables market.
We miscalculated our climate tipping points: This decade is critical
Despite the knowledge that the planet is rapidly warming, efforts to respond to the crisis have been far too slow. A growing risk factor now emerging is that the timeline for some of the direst impacts of climate change could be overly optimistic. Cascading effects in the natural world — from the savannization of the Amazon to the release of permafrost methane in Siberia — could very well speed up projections much earlier than predicted.
pv-magazine-usa.com
The Inflation Reduction Act may exacerbate the lithium problem
It’s been a jubilant couple of weeks in Washington, DC, with everyone from clean energy developers to environmental advocates to labor unions celebrating the passage of the landmark climate provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act. There’s much to celebrate: America is finally joining the rest of the developed world in setting ambitious carbon pollution reduction goals, putting real money behind it.
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
Solar power world record broken with ‘miracle material’
Researchers have passed the 30 per cent efficiency barrier with silicon solar cells for the first time by combining them with the so-called “miracle material” perovskite.A team from various universities and institutes in the Netherlands made the breakthrough with a tandem solar cell that compliments traditional silicon-based cells – which have an energy conversion efficiency of around 22 per cent – with the widely-acclaimed properties of perovskite.The researchers said that achieving greater than 30 per cent efficiency with the four-terminal tandem device marked “a big step in accelerating the energy transition” and would improve energy security by reducing fossil fuel...
Jewish organization calls for lifetime bans if fans are found to have made Nazi salutes
The New South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies has called on Football Australia to issue lifetime bans to fans found to have displayed Nazi symbols and salutes during Saturday night's Australia Cup final.
PV Tech
i2X initiative a ‘once-in-a-generation’ opportunity to unleash dormant terawatts of clean energy in the US
How PV plants are being adapted to their grid surroundings by connecting to adjacent technologies. String versus central versus modular: what’s next for inverter technology?. Inverters are essentially the brains of a PV plant and while their key function remains the conversion of DC power to AC, their design and configuration is continually evolving. So are the strategies of the companies making this important piece of kit, writes Jonathan Touriño Jacobo.
Soccer-Guinea stripped off Cup of Nations hosting rights
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Guinea have been stripped of the right to host the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations finals and the bidding for the tournament is set to be reopened on Saturday, the Confederation of African football announced early on Saturday.
5 signs the world is headed for a recession
Around the world, markets are flashing warning signs that the global economy is teetering on a cliff's edge.
