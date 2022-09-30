Read full article on original website
Related
Thrillist
How This Chef Uses Puerto Rican Comfort Food to Connect a Diverse Group of Home Cooks
The kitchen has always been Reina Gascón-López's happy place. "I've been cooking since I was maybe 9 or 10 years old," she says. "My mom always gave me small tasks in the kitchen when I was younger, and then the older I got, the more hands-on it became."
Chef Jose Andres, World Central Kitchen activate hurricane food supplies
World Central Kitchen relief efforts are underway to feed those in need in Tampa after Hurricane Ian.
I’m a chef – my $13 fall staple can be cooked once but make dinner for your family for three days
A CHEF has shared a fall cooking tip that helps families save money and time as kids go back to school. Chef Kathy Gunst revealed how one roast chicken can be used to make three delicious meals. "We have this belief that ordering a pizza or getting takeout is the...
Savor the Last Taste of Summer With a Brooklyn Chef’s Gazpacho Recipe
With the second-hottest summer on record for North America officially over, it’s finally time to start looking ahead to falling leaves, trick-or-treaters and, in a weather-related twist, the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Especially these days, even as the calendar moves on, the heat of July and August continues...
RELATED PEOPLE
America's most famous French chef on the 'Art of the Chicken' and a life well lived
Jacques Pépin has cooked for France's president and was a friend of Julia Child. His new memoir — complete with paintings, recipes and stories — is dedicated to his love of all things chicken.
CNN
1M+
Followers
169K+
Post
990M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0