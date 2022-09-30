ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

natureworldnews.com

Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico

Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
AccuWeather

Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week

A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
Tom Larsen
Whiskey Riff

Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida

First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Independent

Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn't think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida

Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
