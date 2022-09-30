Read full article on original website
Hurricane Orlene strengthens into Category 4 storm as it heads toward western Mexico
Rapidly intensifying Category 4 Hurricane Orlene is approaching western Mexico, where it's expected to cause life-threatening flooding, according to the National Hurricane Center.
See what is was like in Toyko when North Korea fired missile over Japan
Japan urged residents to take shelter after North Korea fired at least one ballistic missile without warning over the country. The move marked an escalation of Pyongyang’s weapons testing program that prompted immediate backlash from Tokyo. CNN’s Blake Essig reports.
The next named storm could become a monster hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico
Hurricane Fiona is the strongest hurricane of the Atlantic season, and now forecast models show a developing storm could become a monstrous threat to the US Gulf Coast by next week.
SEE IT: Alligators and sharks roaming neighborhoods following Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian rages on in Florida, its wildlife is being transported with it.
Tropical Storm Kay Intensifies Into a Hurricane as It Continues to Move Towards Southwestern US and Mexico
Tropical Storm Kay, which hovers over the Eastern Pacific basin, intensified into a Category 1 hurricane on the afternoon of Monday, September 5. The National Hurricane Center (NHC), along with other US meteorologists, are expecting Hurricane Kay to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds along the Pacific coastline of western Mexico and southwestern US in the coming days.
Models agree Florida likely to get hit by hurricane Hermine
Tropical Depression Nine has formed. The system is forecast to move through the Caribbean over the weekend. “This system is forecast to approach western Cuba and enter the southeastern Gulf of Mexico,” according to the National Hurricane Center
Major hurricane threat looms for the US next week
A tropical rainstorm that has been skirting along the northern coast of South America could eventually shift from the Caribbean into the Gulf of Mexico, where it may undergo rapid strengthening into a major hurricane before threatening the United States, AccuWeather meteorologists warn. AccuWeather's tropical forecast team, which began cautioning...
Seawater buried Florida towns along coast. Watch what it looked like during the surge
The storm took no mercy on Southwest Florida.
'Hundreds' dead in Lee County as Florida starts to dig out from Ian
While Florida is just starting to dig out from Hurricane Ian, officials in Lee County are already predicting “fatalities are in the hundreds.”
Coast Guard sees human remains in flooded home as search and rescue continues
Florida officials on Friday gave a glimpse into the death toll following Hurricane Ian: 20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed fatality and an unknown number of drownings in one house.
‘We’re tired, dirty and hungry’: Hurricane Ian survivors leave Fort Myers Beach on foot
Feeling increasingly isolated in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach residents and renters continued to exit their devastated island on foot Sunday, four days after a 10-foot storm surge driven by 150 mph winds inundated Southwest Florida’s coastal communities.
Florida's wealthy residents have been chartering private jets to hurry away from the state in the days before Hurricane Ian
Private jets have escaped Florida for Chicago, Dallas, Nantucket, Aspen, and Mexico, Bloomberg reported.
Tropical Depression 9 Path: Track as DeSantis Warns Florida of Hurricane
If it forms into a hurricane, Tropical Depression 9 could slam right into Florida shortly after hitting western Cuba.
What does Sanibel Island look like after Hurricane Ian? See for yourself
Sanibel Island was a perfect escape for many people from South Florida. A place to pick shells, see nature, have a good meal, kick back in the sand.
Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida
First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Voices: Ron DeSantis doesn’t think federal funds should be used for hurricane relief — except in Florida
Death and destructions are not the only things Hurricane Ian brought to Florida this week. Along with the storm surge and high winds which devastated the southwestern portion of the Sunshine State, Governor Ron DeSantis’ chickens have also come home to roost.The man who first made his name in Congress by opposing hurricane relief is now begging the federal government to bail out his state. In doing so, he’s providing a timely reminder to the American people as to why Republicans — and DeSantis specifically — cannot be trusted to govern this great country.First, let’s state what should go without...
WATCH: Florida's Sanibel Island destroyed by Hurricane Ian
As Hurricane Ian continues its path of destruction, one of the hardest-hit areas was Sanibel Island in Lee County, Florida.
Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
