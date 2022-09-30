First and foremost, we hope everyone in the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida and beyond is staying safe during this dangerous storm. The category four Hurricane just made landfall in the Sunshine State, and so far, has already dumped an exorbitant amount of rain onto towns through the Gulf side of Florida, along with bringing wind gusts over 100 miles per hour. Meteorologist Mike Bettes from the Weather Channel shared this view of the storm surge that is already […] The post Sharks Spotted Swimming Through Fort Myers Neighborhood As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall In Florida first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO