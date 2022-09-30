ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Trump throws a fit on Truth Social over revelations in Maggie Haberman’s new book

By Tom Boggioni
Salon
Salon
 3 days ago
Former President Donald J Trump speaks during the final day of the Conservative Political Action Conference CPAC held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando on Sunday, Feb 28, 2021 in Orlando, FL. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

It took a few days of excerpts from Maggie Haberman's "Confidence Man" book to rouse Donald Trump to write a post on his Truth Social account on Friday morning.

According to the former president, the New York Times reporter to whom he gave a considerable amount of access during his four years in office is a "self appointed head case" whose reporting on the inner workings of the Trump White House are not to be trusted.

On Truth Social, the president railed at her reporting on his daughter Ivanka Trump and his son-in-law Jared Kushner and fumed, "WRONG, pure fiction."

"Here we go again! Another Fake book is out, this one, supposedly very boring and stale, by self appointed head case, Failing (unfunded liability!) New York Times writer, Maggie Hagerman," he wrote, getting Haberman's name wrong.

He then added, "In it she tells many made up stories, with zero fact checking or confirmation by anyone who would know, like me. In one case she lies about me wanting to fire my daughter, Ivanka, and Jared. WRONG, pure fiction. Never even crossed my mind."

"Just have to fight trouble making creeps like Maggie, and all the rest!" he concluded.

TRUMPTYDUMPTYWILLDESTROYHIMSELF
2d ago

It feels like we are living in an old issue of MAD magazine. And Donnie Quackjob stumbles around muttering over & over again to himself "what, me worry?".

RepubsRspineless
2d ago

Trump has a meltdown, Trump has a fit, Trump sets off a tweet storm, Trump holds a rally, Trump assassinated by disappointed cultist. I made that last part up wishful thinking

it's not me.
2d ago

So many kiss and tell books written by people close to Mr.Praisemedent. All seem to have one thing in common. Mr.Praisemedent is "icky".

The Guardian

Did Trump really hide classified documents in his former wife’s grave? Or is the left now as bonkers as the right?

Poor Ivana Trump: even in death she hasn’t been able to escape her ex-husband’s drama. After being found dead at the bottom of her stairs in July, Donald Trump’s first wife suffered the ignominy of being laid to rest near the first hole of Trump National Golf Club in New Jersey. Burying someone on a golf course is weird – even for a Trump – and theories immediately began to swirl. New Jersey exempts cemetery land from taxes, so was this a creepy form of tax avoidance? (Short answer: possibly, but it doesn’t make much business sense and seems unlikely.)
Trump's Tall Tales Have Finally Caught Up With Him

Gwenda Blair is the author of The Trumps: Three Generations of Builders And A President and an adjunct professor at Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism. On Wednesday, September 21, New York State Attorney General Letitia James filed a 220-page lawsuit in New York State Supreme Court accusing Donald Trump and three of his children of using wildly inaccurate evaluations of Trump Tower, Mar-a-Lago and multiple other properties to defraud lenders and cheat on taxes. The result, she said, was a “staggering” and “astounding” scheme that yielded an estimated $250 million in ill-gotten gains.
The Independent

‘Unhinged’ Rudy Giuliani behaved in drunken and Islamophobic manner at law firm dinner, book claims

Rudy Giuliani, the former personal attorney to Donald Trump, reportedly went on “unhinged” rants about Muslim people at a dinner party he attended in 2016 at the same time when he was being considered by his former boss to head a commission on “radical Islamic terrorism”, according to a new book.The former mayor of New York was attending a law firm dinner where Geoffrey Berman, a former US attorney for the southern district of New York (SDNY) and author of a forthcoming memoir about his legal battles with the Trump administration, described Mr Giuliani as behaving erratically towards people...
HuffPost

Jimmy Fallon Has Withering 1-Liner For Eric Trump And Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump reportedly came very close during his presidency to firing his daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner from their White House jobs over Twitter, according to New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman in her new book. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show,” host Jimmy Fallon used the...
