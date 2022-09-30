Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Scam Alert: Northeast Ohio Facing Uptick in Fraudulent Activity Related to Fake Cashiers ChecksMatt RevnewMentor, OH
The Best Sandwiches in Ohio Can be Found at this Old-Fashioned DeliTravel MavenAkron, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Garfield Heights City School Administrators, Will They Violate Section 149.43 of the ORC and the Ohio Sunshine Laws?Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Maple Heights Mayor Annette M Blackwell and School Superintendent Dr. Charlie Keenan Hold the State of the City AddressBrown on ClevelandMaple Heights, OH
Related
Local dance academy mourns passing of alum
A well-known ballerina who began her career in Youngstown has passed away.
Local event works to ensure no child sleeps on the floor
Sleep in Heavenly Peace continues to ensure no child in the Valley is sleeping on the floor.
Family-friendly fall festivals for celebrating the season in NE Ohio
We've compiled a list of family-friendly festivals to help celebrate the new season in Northeast Ohio.
Lima News
Jail tour leaves bad taste in mouth
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
weeklyvillager.com
United Way Kicks off Annual Campaign at Midway Drive-In
Ravenna – United Way of Portage County (UWPC) will kick off their annual campaign on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. The Campaign Kickoff event – Unite at the Drive-In – will be at Midway Drive-In in Ravenna! The event will feature a video on the big screen of United Way’s impact on the community, live music by local band Mississippi Wheelhouse, raffle baskets, cornhole, kids’ games and prizes, and showings of movies Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Top Gun Maverick.
In Spite of Mean-Spirited Joke, 15-Year-Old Ohio Trans Homecoming Princess Advocates for Herself & Trans Youth Everywhere
Her classmates elected her to homecoming court as a prank. She accepted anyway.
weeklyvillager.com
Community Calendar
The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
weeklyvillager.com
Portage Senior Services Hosts Luau
Portage County – The weather was picture perfect. The signs were up. Luau, with an arrow. One couldn’t help but follow them to a nice shelter at the Streetsboro City Park. There you were lured in by the aroma of grilling meat. A photo booth…corn hole games set up…picnic tables with colorful tablecloths…a festive atmosphere. What could be happening here?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMJ.com
Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event
The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
Here’s where you can trick-or-treat in 2022
Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillow cases or grocery bags are you're thing, it's time for little princesses and super heroes to fill up on candy - and maybe share some with their parents, too.
New pickleball courts coming to East Liverpool
East Liverpool is about to make new pickleball courts, thanks to donations from the community.
Cleveland gets new haunted house for 2022 Halloween season: What to expect at Nightmare Cleveland
CLEVELAND — There’s a new haunted house ready to unleash screams in Northeast Ohio this Halloween season as Nightmare Cleveland makes its opening night debut on Friday, Oct. 7. While the region has plenty of Halloween attractions, this becomes one of the closest to downtown Cleveland (anybody remember...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
Mahoning County library branch to temporarily close
PLYMC announced on their Facebook page that their Tri-Lakes branch in North Jackson will temporarily close due to a staffing shortage.
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
Hermitage man accused in fishing scandal
A man from Hermitage and his fishing partner are accused of illegally putting lead weights in fish they caught during the Lake Erie Walleye Trail Championship on Friday.
cleveland19.com
Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee. The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road. Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh. If anyone has any...
Fire heavily damages trailer in Columbiana County
The fire started at a double-wide trailer on Mechanicstown Road, according to the Hanoverton Fire Association.
cleveland19.com
Grieving families demand justice, ask tipsters to come forward at ‘Stop the Silence’ march in Akron
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Dozens of people joined a march and rally in Akron Sunday, demanding an end to the so-called code of silence on the streets that often leaves violent crimes unsolved. The event was organized by “Stop the Silence! No More Violence” of Akron. “A lot...
Watch: Young teens busted for Kia theft, part of social media trend
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows very young teens busted for a crime sweeping Northeast Ohio and the nation. Thieves have been stealing cars using a simple trick spread on social media, targeting Kia and Hyundai vehicles.
Comments / 0