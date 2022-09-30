ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrettsville, OH

Lima News

Jail tour leaves bad taste in mouth

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cuyahoga County Councilwoman Meredith Turner knows that current conditions in the jail must improve for staff and inmates, though she says she hasn’t made up her mind yet whether that means spending hundreds of millions of dollars building a new one. But one thing she...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Garrettsville, OH
Ohio Education
Ohio Entertainment
weeklyvillager.com

United Way Kicks off Annual Campaign at Midway Drive-In

Ravenna – United Way of Portage County (UWPC) will kick off their annual campaign on Thursday, October 6th, 2022. The Campaign Kickoff event – Unite at the Drive-In – will be at Midway Drive-In in Ravenna! The event will feature a video on the big screen of United Way’s impact on the community, live music by local band Mississippi Wheelhouse, raffle baskets, cornhole, kids’ games and prizes, and showings of movies Lyle, Lyle Crocodile and Top Gun Maverick.
RAVENNA, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Community Calendar

The Renaissance Family Center now has extended hours 9005 Wilverne Drive, Windham. Monday-Friday 10 am – 6 pm and Saturday 9 am – 5 pm. Second Blessings hours are Monday-Friday 10am – 4 pm. We have a great selection of gently used furniture, antiques, vintage dishes and many clean, gently used household items. Every week we have a different category of items at 50% off. We still have the “fill a shopping cart” from our over flows rooms $20.00. We have many new items in our Second Blessings Thrift Shoppe so start your Christmas shopping early!
WINDHAM, OH
weeklyvillager.com

Portage Senior Services Hosts Luau

Portage County – The weather was picture perfect. The signs were up. Luau, with an arrow. One couldn’t help but follow them to a nice shelter at the Streetsboro City Park. There you were lured in by the aroma of grilling meat. A photo booth…corn hole games set up…picnic tables with colorful tablecloths…a festive atmosphere. What could be happening here?
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Amish Market celebrates ninth year in the Valley with annual Fall event

The Amish Market is celebrating its annual Fall Anniversary event this weekend, September 29 until October 1. The Amish Market first opened in 2013, and is celebrating its ninth year in the Mahoning Valley. The Fall Anniversary event will have special vendor deals, as well as shopping and delicious food...
BOARDMAN, OH
Cleveland.com

Teen, Youngstown man dead in separate shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio — An 18-year-old male and a 33-year-old man are dead after separate shootings, both on the city’s East Side. Police say officers were called to the 12700 block of Signet Avenue at about 5:39 p.m. Thursday after they were notified by a caller and by ShotSpotter of shots fired on the 12700 block of Signet Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. When they arrived, they found a 33-year-old man on the ground with gunshot wounds next to a motorcycle.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Guitar prodigy rocks the FOX 8 studio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Max Stakolich says he wants to be the best guitarist in the world and based on his performances at the FOX 8 studio on Friday morning, we’d say he’s well on his way. The 12-year-old Rocky River boy first picked up a guitar...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Woman wanted for assaulting restaurant worker in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking for help identifying a woman who assaulted a restaurant employee. The assault happened at Red Crab Juicy Seafood in the 4700 block of Ridge Road. Police said the woman has tattoos on her right forearm and right upper thigh. If anyone has any...
BROOKLYN, OH

