City of Tampa Solid Waste Revises Pick-Up Schedule

Tampa Solid Waste Department Revises Schedule Due to Hurricane Ian

As a result of the impacts of Hurricane Ian, City of Tampa solid waste services have been revised. The Solid Waste team members are first responders post-storm. Damage assessments and cleanups are ongoing to ensure the safety of residents. Collection will resume as soon as it is safe to do so.

Residential collection will resume at the times listed below.

Garbage collection resumed as regularly scheduled Friday, September 30, 2022. For those who typically receive collection on Monday and Thursday, a make-up garbage collection will run on Saturday, October 1, 2022. Only blue garbage carts will be collected Friday and Saturday. All garbage must be securely bagged and inside of the cart for collection.

Special Storm-Related Yard Waste - Please place all storm-related vegetative yard debris curbside in preparation for collection, either in bundles, piles, or in a container. Storm-related yard waste will be collected beginning Monday, October 3, 2022.

Recycling collection is delayed until further notice.

Commercial garbage collection resumed Friday, September 30, 2022. Service will run through Saturday and regularly scheduled collection, including recycling will resume Monday, October 3, 2022.

Downtown Tampa commercial collection is delayed until further notice.

SWEEP is delayed until further notice. A make-up date for residents in the SWEEP zones for Sunday, September 25th and Sunday, October 2nd will be announced as soon as it is available.

McKay Bay Transfer Station and Scale House located at 114 S. 34th St., is closed until further notice.

Customers are encouraged to download the Tampa Trash and Recycling app to receive real-time updates on service schedules. Download the app at https://qrco.de/bcYynV.

Customers may contact the City of Tampa Utilities Call Center at (813) 274-8811 or visit the website at www.tampa.gov/solidwaste if they have any questions or concerns.

NOTE: New Tampa residents are encouraged to contact Hillsborough County Solid Waste Management at (813) 272-5680 for their storm collection schedule.