ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Free Press

Student-run organizations unable to access 700 Beacon Street

700 Beacon Street, a meeting place and rehearsal space for student-run organizations at Boston University, is closed until further notice. BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email he did not know when, or if, student groups will be able to rehearse or use the space at 700 Beacon Street.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

End of pandemic restrictions restores connections for BU Symphony Orchestra

In sleek, black attire, around one hundred musicians in the Boston University Symphony Orchestra fanned across the stage of the Tsai Performance Center for a booming season-opening performance of Brahms, Sibelius and Dvořák. Friday evening’s concert coincided with alumni weekend, which Director of Orchestral Activities and Master Lecturer...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Wu to sign executive order to improve approval process for affordable housing access

Mayor Michelle Wu announced last Thursday she would sign an executive order to expedite the approval process for affordable housing developments, possibly halving the time it takes to approve a development. The executive order will overhaul the zoning code, fast track affordable housing in department review processes and form a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Education
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Free Press

3 Takeaways from BU’s Saturday win over Bentley

Following a dominating 8-2 victory over the Bentley University Falcons last weekend, it’s clear that BU Hockey is back and in a big way. Here are some takeaways from the Terriers home opener on Saturday. 1. The freshmen are here to play. One of the central storylines heading into...
WALTHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy