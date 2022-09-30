NATO chief rejects Russia’s “illegal and illegitimate” annexation of 4 parts of Ukraine .

The head of Ukraine‘s state nuclear energy company has announced he will take charge of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, in opposition to claims made by Moscow.Energoatom chief Petro Kotin has also urged workers at the plant not to sign any documents with its Russian occupiers.“All further decisions regarding the operation of the station will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom,” Kotin said in a video address posted on the Telegram messaging app.It comes after the Russian foreign ministry claimed the plant would operate under the supervision of Moscow agencies after president Vladimir Putin formally annexed...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 40 MINUTES AGO