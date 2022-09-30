NATO chief rejects Russia’s “illegal and illegitimate” annexation of 4 parts of Ukraine .

Related
Russian anti-war journalist confirms she has fled house arrest
A Russian TV journalist accused of spreading fake news after staging a series of lone protests against the war in Ukraine has said she has fled house arrest because she had no case to answer. “I consider myself completely innocent, and since our state refuses to comply with its own...
Ukraine news – live: Moscow and Kyiv wrestle for control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
The head of Ukraine‘s state nuclear energy company has announced he will take charge of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, in opposition to claims made by Moscow.Energoatom chief Petro Kotin has also urged workers at the plant not to sign any documents with its Russian occupiers.“All further decisions regarding the operation of the station will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom,” Kotin said in a video address posted on the Telegram messaging app.It comes after the Russian foreign ministry claimed the plant would operate under the supervision of Moscow agencies after president Vladimir Putin formally annexed...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War
MOSCOW — The Kremlin held the door open for expanding areas of Ukraine under Russian control following the absorption of four regions it currently holds. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia.” Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine into Russia after the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. The move came even as Ukrainian forces were pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim those regions.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Kremlin defends retreat from occupied regions as Ukraine recaptures ‘dozens’ of towns
Moscow says occupied Ukrainian regions ‘will be with Russia forever’ as Ukrainian forces continue rapid advance
Conservative group condemns ‘amateurism and amorality’ of Liz Truss’s government
A leading Tory group has condemned the “amateurism and amorality” of Liz Truss’s government, in a blow to her hopes of regaining authority.Bright Blue, a thinktank for party modernisers, hit out at the prime minister within minutes of her “growth, growth, growth” speech to close the Conservative conference.It praised her “tenacity”, but warned the skeleton plan to kickstart the stagnant economy would “do very little” for the voters Boris Johnson promised to help.Better education and getting more people into work – not an obsession with tax cuts – was the route to achieving the hoped-for 2.5 per cent annual...
Trump news - live: Ex-president goes to Supreme Court to weigh in on Mar-a-Lago dispute
Lawyers for Donald Trump have asked the Supreme Court to step in on the case surrounding the classified documents recovered from the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida.Meanwhile, legal experts have spoken out strongly against Mr Trump after he filed a $475m lawsuit against CNN for defamation, describing his case as “garbage” and “not worth the paper it’s written on”.Attorneys representing the one-term president claim in the lawsuit that, “CNN’s campaign of dissuasion in the form of libel and slander against the Plaintiff has only escalated in recent months as CNN fears the Plaintiff will run for president in...
