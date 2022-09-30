ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WOWT

Omaha Fire: Kitchen fire causes $70,000 in damages

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire in a kitchen resulted in $70,000 in damages. According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews went to an apartment complex in the area of 70th and Oak Street for a fire at 1:34 a.m. Tuesday. Crews found a fire in the kitchen on the...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Metro increasing frequency of routes

The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha Police: Victim cut by neighbor during argument

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was cut during an argument Monday afternoon. According to Omaha Police, officers were sent to the area of 93rd and Merideth Avenue Monday at 5:39 p.m. for a cutting incident. A 41-year-old victim allegedly told police that he was in an argument with his...
OMAHA, NE
#Linus Traffic Condition#Hospital#Nebraska Medicine#Emergency Room#Medical Services#General Health#Wowt#Dewey Avenue
WOWT

Omaha 42nd Street bridge to close until late 2023

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The City of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd Street bridge will close, just south of Interstate 80. The city says the 42nd Street bridge between the I-80 East exit ramp and D Street will close on the morning of Oct. 17. It’s a well-traveled...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Man seriously injured in Omaha stabbing Monday night

OMAHA, Neb. — A 41-year-old man was seriously injured during an argument with a neighbor Monday night. In a news release, Omaha police said officers responded to a home near 93rd Street and Meredith Avenue at 5:39 p.m. They found the victim, Francis Golwitzer, who told officers his neighbor cut him during an argument.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

CHI Health responds to IT security incident

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health is dealing with an IT security issue. According to CHI Health, the organization’s parent company Common Spirit Health is managing what they called an IT security incident Monday. CHI Health says the incident has impacted some of its facilities, and they have taken...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Douglas County’s 911 impacted by ransomware cryptovirus

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Early Sunday morning a virus made its way into Douglas County’s 911 system. Staff are trained to answer and dispatch calls using the computer system but are also trained to do the job the pre-computer way. Douglas County officials want to make it clear at...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

One more day of Summer warmth

6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Three people taken to hospital following north Lincoln apartment fire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns, after their north Lincoln apartment caught fire. The fire was reported Monday at 10:17 a.m. at a small apartment complex near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. LFR said...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington are booming

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It seems like everywhere you look in Northwest Omaha and Bennington, something new is going up. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you. City planners say construction in that part of town is taking off. From new houses and apartments to new commercial buildings, construction in Northwest Omaha and Bennington is booming.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Suspect search, apartments evacuated in La Vista

Residents of a La Vista apartment complex had to evacuate Monday night.
LA VISTA, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash

6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol searching for man who could be in danger

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska State Patrol issued an advisory early Tuesday morning in hopes of bringing a missing man home. It said Ryan Lemaster was last seen around 7 a.m. Monday in Blair. The community is a little more than an hour northeast of Lincoln, in Washington...
BLAIR, NE
WOWT

Family frustrated over slow extradition of Omaha double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been almost two months since the brutal murders of two women in South Omaha. Gage Walter was arrested after barricading himself inside a church in Winterset, Iowa. He remains in a Des Moines jail fighting extradition but the victims’ family is frustrated by the process.
OMAHA, NE

