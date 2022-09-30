Ariana Reed, 24 years old of Jackson, was pronounced dead by Lansing police when they arrived in the 900 block of Long Boulevard on Friday night at around 1:40am. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with open murder. According to WLNS, the suspect, Gabriel Dixon (28) also faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.

JACKSON, MI ・ 6 HOURS AGO