iheart.com
GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting
GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
WKHM
Jackson Woman Dead Following Shooting in Lansing
Ariana Reed, 24 years old of Jackson, was pronounced dead by Lansing police when they arrived in the 900 block of Long Boulevard on Friday night at around 1:40am. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with open murder. According to WLNS, the suspect, Gabriel Dixon (28) also faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
Yenly Garcia booked at Kent Co. jail, suspect in deadly shooting
The man wanted in connection to the murder of Mollie Schmidt sits inside a Michigan jail after the extradition process from Mexico.
Ionia man charged with shooting a pro-life canvasser, but their stories vary
A pro-life volunteer was shot while canvassing at an Ionia home. Now the homeowner is facing charges, but says there's more to the story.
michiganradio.org
Three men charged in connection with alleged plot to kidnap Michigan's governor scheduled to go on trial this week
The trial of three men prosecutors allege were tangentially connected to a plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer are scheduled to go on trial this week in Jackson. Joseph Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar are facing state charges, including providing material support for terrorist acts. They are among...
Calhoun County post office burglary leads to arrest
A Battle Creek man was arrested after breaking into a post office and mail truck Saturday morning. At 8 a.m. Saturday, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a burglary
kisswtlz.com
Suspect Charged in Ionia County Shooting
Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has issued charges against a 74-year-old Lake Odessa man. Richard Alan Harvey is accused of shooting an 83-year-old woman in the shoulder on the afternoon of Tuesday September 20th. The woman was a volunteer who was passing out pamphlets when there was reportedly a verbal...
Jury finds man ‘not guilty’ of Kalamazoo Co. double murder
A jury found a man not guilty of a double murder in Kalamazoo County that happened back in 2020, according to the prosecutor’s office.
Lansing man charged with murder after Friday shooting
Gabriel Dixon, 28, has been charged in the Friday homicide of 24-year-old Arianna Reed.
Jackson County woman killed in Lansing shooting, suspect in custody
LANSING, MI -- A woman is dead and an alleged suspect is in custody following a fatal shooting Friday morning, police said. At about 1:40 a.m. Sept. 30, officers from the Lansing Police Department were dispatched to the 900 block of Long Boulevard for a report of a possible gunshot victim.
ClickOnDetroit.com
25 years ago: Battle Creek woman vanishes from home leaving food in pot on stove, car locked in yard
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – It has been 25 years since Bernadette Ruby Behmlander vanished from her Battle Creek home. Behmlander lived alone and was not employed at the time of her disappearance. According to the Doe Network, Behmlander spoke with her ex-husband once a week by phone. They spoke...
KDPS: House fire spreads to neighboring house
"Heavy fire" sprouted in the back of one Kalamazoo house, officers said, and eventually spread to another house close by.
WILX-TV
Lansing community members take action against guns
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of cars lined Amwood Drive full of people waiting to turn in their guns at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church. Joe Jean was one of the people waiting in line. “I don’t want to see this go to anybody and I wouldn’t feel right selling...
Motorcyclist critically injured, airlifted to hospital after crash in Holland
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two are hospitalized after a crash in Ottawa County Saturday night, the Sheriff's Office said. The incident happened around 9:46 p.m. in Holland Township. Police say a motorcycle was headed north on Butternut Drive at a high rate of speed when a Pontiac traveling south...
Aero Med called to crash near Holland; 2 injured
Butternut Drive is closed in both directions near the crash. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial
FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to […]
He scared his victim to death in 1984. Now inmate’s fate rests with Gov. Whitmer
MT. MORRIS TWP., MI -- John E. Aslin has spent 37 years in prison, accepted responsibility for a strange series of events that led to the death of his victim, and had friends and family speak out on his behalf. But after a hearing to commute the remainder of his...
Woman shot and killed early Friday morning in parking lot in Lansing
A woman was shot and killed early Friday morning in a parking lot near the Oak Park YMCA. Lansing Police Department officers were dispatched around 1:40 a.m. to the 900 block of Long Boulevard.
