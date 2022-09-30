ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia County, MI

GRPD investigating early Sunday shooting

GRAND RAPIDS (WOOD-AM) - An early-Sunday shooting in Grand Rapids remains under investigation. GRPD says officers found a man with a wounded ankle after getting a call about an incident near Burton and Division. A woman who looked to be physically assaulted was also located at the scene. Her injuries...
Jackson Woman Dead Following Shooting in Lansing

Ariana Reed, 24 years old of Jackson, was pronounced dead by Lansing police when they arrived in the 900 block of Long Boulevard on Friday night at around 1:40am. A suspect is in custody and has been charged with open murder. According to WLNS, the suspect, Gabriel Dixon (28) also faces charges of unlawful imprisonment, felon in possession, carrying a concealed weapon, and three counts of felony firearm.
Lansing Police arrest 3 armed suspects at Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — While you were probably catching some shut-eye, Lansing Police were busy catching three armed suspects. According to a recent Facebook post from LPD, officers were sent to Frandor to investigate a report of shots fired by three people that were running around the shopping center. Police were able to find the […]
Suspect Charged in Ionia County Shooting

Ionia County Prosecutor Kyle Butler has issued charges against a 74-year-old Lake Odessa man. Richard Alan Harvey is accused of shooting an 83-year-old woman in the shoulder on the afternoon of Tuesday September 20th. The woman was a volunteer who was passing out pamphlets when there was reportedly a verbal...
Lansing community members take action against guns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dozens of cars lined Amwood Drive full of people waiting to turn in their guns at Saint Michael’s Episcopal Church. Joe Jean was one of the people waiting in line. “I don’t want to see this go to anybody and I wouldn’t feel right selling...
Flint man accused of killing teen over gas money likely to face November trial

FLINT, MI – A Flint man accused of shooting and killing a 19-year-old woman over gas money will likely face trial later this year. A week after Denziel Calvin Williams-Boyd appeared before Genesee Circuit Judge Elizabeth A. Kelly and voices concerns about proceeding forward in his first-degree murder case with attorney Archie Hayman, the defendant opted to stick with his hired attorney and proceed to trial.
3 more on trial in Michigan governor kidnap plot

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — A scheme to kidnap Michigan’s governor in 2020 will get yet another airing in a different court when three men face trial Monday, just weeks before voters consider whether to reelect Gretchen Whitmer to a second term. Fourteen men were arrested two years ago, disrupting what one participant said was a plan to […]
