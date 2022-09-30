ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Bobcat football's rainy day slip-ups cost them against James Madison

The James Madison University Dukes (4-0, 2-0 Sun Belt Conference) continued their undefeated season Saturday as they trounced Texas State (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt Conference) by a score of 40-13. The two teams felt the effects of Hurricane Ian as Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia, was showered with rain, leaving...
HARRISONBURG, VA
universitystar.com

Texas State volleyball splits season series against James Madison

In a rematch of Friday night's loss against James Madison University, the Bobcats (11-5, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) split the season series against the Dukes (9-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference) winning the match 3-1 at Strahan Arena on Saturday afternoon. Texas State saw a number of players contributing to the...
SAN MARCOS, TX
FOX 43

Lancaster Barnstormers win 2022 Atlantic League Championship

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Barnstormers had five opportunities to win the Atlantic League title. They would only need three as they complete sweep and claim the title over High Point. It was a packed crowd at Clipper Magazine Stadium. Outfielder Trayvon Robinson got the Barnstormers going with an...
LANCASTER, PA
gettysburgian.com

Second Year of Archaeological Dig Outside of Penn Hall Begins

This semester, the Department of Anthropology’s Field Methods in Archaeology class is conducting a second excavation between Penn Hall and Musselman Library. Associate Professor of Anthropology Benjamin Luley is coordinating and supervising this year’s dig. Luley explained his goals for this fall, related to the hands-on learning experience archaeology students are receiving from this project.
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Camp Hill’s 2022 homecoming court

Taylor Preston, Sara Jack, Gabriella Crockett, Lillian Bruder and Alice Benavides are the 2022 Camp Hill High School’s Homecoming Court and were announced at halftime of the football game against Susquenita at Seibert Park, Camp Hill, Pa., Sept. 30, 2022. Alice Benavides was named queen, Lillian Bruder first runner-up,...
CAMP HILL, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Central Pa. gets rain as remnants of Hurricane Ian move up East Coast

There’s a good chance of rain all weekend across the Harrisburg area all weekend as what was Hurricane Ian is passing the Carolinas and moving into Virginia. It’s already gray and drizzling in the region this morning, and there’s the possibility of thunderstorms in the afternoon, the National Weather Service says. The chance of steady rain in central Pa. increases as the day goes on.
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Cool and breezy today as periods of rain continue

Things now look unsettled through Tuesday... TONIGHT: Scattered Showers, Mainly Early. Slow Tapering. Lo 54. Winds: NE 10-15 mph. MONDAY: Lingering Showers, Mainly East of Harrisburg. Hi 58. Winds: N 5-10 mph. TUESDAY: Clouds Return, Periods of Light Rain. Hi 60. Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Rain has been slow to...
HARRISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
EAST EARL, PA
WGAL

A solemn anniversary in the Susquehanna Valley

Today marks 16 years since the West Nickel Mines School shooting in Lancaster County. On Oct. 2, 2006, a shooter held ten girls hostage in an Amish one-room schoolhouse. He shot all ten of them, killing five. Since then, the school has been demolished and a new one-room schoolhouse was...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Road closures around Hershey expected next week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Because of the 2022 Antique Automobile Club of America’s Fall Meet in Hershey, traffic is expected to be heavier than normal from Monday, Oct. 3 and to Friday, Oct. 7. There will also be road closures in and around the following locations:. At 5...
HERSHEY, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme | Five for the Weekend

Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding said the theme for the 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show, which will be held at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg from Jan. 7-14, will be "Rooted in Progress." The post ‘Rooted in progress’: State officials announce 2023 Farm Show theme | Five for the Weekend appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox29.com

Berks County military dad reunites with son after 11 months in a surprise moment at school pep rally

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - A local boy will never forget a reunion with his military dad for the first time in nearly a year. And, the best part – it was all a surprise. One by one, the students at Owatin Creek Elementary got into place for their outdoor patriotic pep rally. The excitement felt with every wiggle. Flags, first responders and music everywhere one could see.
BERKS COUNTY, PA

