Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returns after two-year hiatus
The Fisher Mansion Beer Garden returned to Salt Lake City's historic Albert Fisher Mansion after a two-year hiatus brought about by the 2020 earthquake.
ABC 4
Salt Lake City is heating up for this newest woodfire pizza spot
Utah is no stranger to desirable destinations and great eats. Which is why the Woodbine Food Hall and Rooftop Bar is the ideal place for this woodfire pizza spot. Previously only found in Provo, Mozz Artisan Pizza can now also be visited at Woodbine Food Hall. Mozz is located inside the establishment placed in the very southwest corner. Right under their big, huge Mozz sign, followed by their well known pizza fragrance. On the condensed menu for Mozz it consists of pizza along with some great specials.
gastronomicslc.com
Zero bars granted license at Utah’s September DABS meeting
After last month’s DABS meeting you might recall I posed this not entirely rhetorical conundrum. When tasked with managing Utah’s most precious of resources – that’s bar licenses not water duh – how exactly should a kingmaker act? This month saw one possible course of action come to pass, which is to say, inaction. Demurring on the question entirely, DABS commissioners sought to punt the question into October’s meeting. Who gets a license this month? No one, that’s who.
murrayjournal.com
Murray’s Haunted Woods is back with theme nights and a longer trail
For more than 40 years, Murray City’s Haunted Woods has provided thrills and chills to thousands of visitors. This year, the event will be held Oct. 24-26 at Murray City Park (296 E. Murray Park Ave.) on the south side of the outdoor swimming pool in pavilion No. 5.
Oakley’s Harvest Festival at Cattleman’s Hall
OAKLEY, Utah — The 12th annual Harvest Festival is on Saturday, October 8, from 12 – 5 p.m. at Cattleman’s Hall in Oakley, presented by Recycle Utah. Dozens of local […]
kjzz.com
Lehi corn maze makes list of Top 10 in the country
LEHI, Utah (KUTV) — A corn maze in Lehi has been named in USA Today's list of top 10 corn mazes in the country. This year, Cornbelly's maze followed a "Peter Pan" theme with the carved out phrase, "Never Grow Up." They ranked 10th on the list, with a maze in Maine taking first place.
sandyjournal.com
Historic Sandy neighborhood sees horses on the streets again
Horses proudly trotted historic Main Street in Sandy on Sept. 10. The horse parade was a tradition brought back by Sandy Mayor Monica Zoltanski, an avid equestrian. A classic car show, food trucks and live music at the Main Street Park all followed the parade as part of the Heritage Festival.
deseret.com
The Senior Expo is Back and Better Than Ever!
The free Senior Expo is back and up to full speed for 2022. The annual Senior Expos are your opportunity to get answers and explore activities to empower seniors to live healthy lives with balanced wellbeing. We have assembled the best companies and brightest individuals in each location for the two-day events. This is a great opportunity for seniors to engage with each other and get to know some of the truly amazing experts in the senior services field. This is also an amazing opportunity for a one-stop-shop to learn about your Medicare options as open enrollment begins.
ksl.com
Lost luggage at Salt Lake airport packed full of illegal prescription drugs
SALT LAKE CITY — Many of us know that feeling of the luggage starting to show up at baggage claim after a flight, but your bag isn't there. Whoever owns a purple-colored bag at Salt Lake City International Airport sure knows how that feels. However, unlike other passengers with missing luggage at the airport, the owner of that purple bag might not dare try to get it back.
I visited one of the scariest haunted houses in Utah. Here’s what happened
Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City scary? Is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City good? What is the Fear Factory in Salt Lake City, Utah like?
wasatchmag.com
A Night at Ninth and Ninth at Nine
It’s around 9:15 in the evening on a Thursday, and I’m gearing up for a bike ride. I’m in my backyard with a couple of friends, ten blocks to the east of the 9th and 9th intersection that marks the starting point of the night’s activities. We’ve been preparing for the ride for an hour or two at this point, in a matter typical of most Thursday night regulars: a couple of cheap beers and an abundance of good vibes. The night grows darker and darker, and at 9:30 we decide it’s high time to mount up and head out. Ranging from thousand-dollar dual-shock hardcore mountain bikes to sixty-dollar beaters, our cavalry is more than ready to take on the night ahead – it’s not the bike but the rider, as they say. We charge down the hill towards the increasingly restless crowd gathering in the parking lot of Continental Cleaners, joining rank amongst the riders around 9:45. Tossing our bikes to the ground, my group fans out around the parking lot, searching for friends and drinks and making final preparations for the night ahead.
Utah restaurant collecting donations to send to those impacted by Hurricane Ian
A local restaurant is stepping up to lend a helping hand to those impacted by Hurricane Ian in Florida.
utahoutside.com
Hiking Donut Falls, Now with More Trail, Less Road
I’ve lived in Salt Lake City for 21 years, and I’ve never hiked to Donut Falls in Big Cottonwood Canyon. So on a recent weekend, myself, along with my wife and son, decided to finally tick one of the most popular Wasatch hikes off the to-do list. To my surprise, hiking Donut Falls was better than expected, because the route now features more trail, less road.
Teenager’s ‘Honest Cooler’ business told to chill by city
It’s not always easy being an entrepreneur, especially for a kid trying something for the first time while wanting to help others. Adults, rules and laws often get in the way of something that appears to be quite simple. And adults that are just doing “business as usual” come off as dream destroyers.
KUTV
Where to get amazing deals on clothes & home decor
KUTV — Real Deals is open in Bountiful!. You can get stellar deals on clothes, home decor, and holiday decor. For more information visit realdeals.net/bountiful. Follow Fresh Living on social media, subscribe to our newsletter, and check out our podcast. Watch Fresh Living every weekday at 1 pm MST...
cottonwoodheightsjournal.com
Plans for future growth within Cottonwood Heights are in the works
The Big Cottonwood Canyon Mouth activity center should be a complement to the Gravel Pit center long term. (Photo courtesy of General Plan Working Draft/Cottonwood Heights) The City of Cottonwood Heights has been working to develop a new General Plan document. The last time future visioning for the city was documented was in 2005, so the city council determined it was time to update the document. A General Plan document outlines a broad vision for the future of the community it serves.
18 new Latter-day Saint temples announced in latest General Conference
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced plans to build 18 new temples across the world.
kslnewsradio.com
Saturday morning conference session makes history
SALT LAKE CITY — During the Saturday morning session of the 192nd Semiannual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Sister Tracy Y. Browning became the first Black woman to ever speak at a general conference. Sister Browing serves as the second counselor in the...
KSLTV
As the 2022 water year comes to a close, how did Utah fare?
SALT LAKE CITY — Laura Haskell finds it difficult to describe the 2022 water year because it has been all over the place. The water year, which began in October 2021, started out very strong, leaving Utah’s snowpack — the amount of water held in the snow that falls in the state’s mountains — well above average heading into the actual 2022 calendar year.
New apartments in Salt Lake City hope to pave the way for a healthier lifestyle
Project leaders, city officials and community members gathered to celebrate the construction of the apartments that they hope will kickstart revitalization efforts in the aging part of town.
