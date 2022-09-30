Read full article on original website
The trails at Acadia National Park are superb—and they didn't get that way by accident
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, Maine — Among our national parks, Yosemite has more than 750 miles of trails, Great Smoky Mountains has about 800, and Yellowstone has more than 900. Acadia, the pride of Maine, has a mere 155 miles of walking and hiking trails. What they lack in distance they make up for in charm, and nobody knows that better than Gary Stellpflug.
Acadia National Park advises visitors of busy holiday weekend
BAR HARBOR, Maine — With the holiday weekend fast approaching, Acadia National Park is advising visitors to be prepared for an uptick in traffic and high volumes of people. According to a release from Acadia National Park on Tuesday, visitors planning to visit the park this weekend should expect long lines, wait times, and limited parking at the park's popular spots.
