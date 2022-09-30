ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia National Park advises visitors of busy holiday weekend

BAR HARBOR, Maine — With the holiday weekend fast approaching, Acadia National Park is advising visitors to be prepared for an uptick in traffic and high volumes of people. According to a release from Acadia National Park on Tuesday, visitors planning to visit the park this weekend should expect long lines, wait times, and limited parking at the park's popular spots.
