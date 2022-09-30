Read full article on original website
Travel advisory for Columbus Day weekend
MassDOT is reminding the public of the upcoming Columbus Day Weekend due to a higher volume of vehicles on the roads.
Step Aside, Salem, This Massachusetts Town Is an Exciting Halloween Destination
Many label Salem as the holy grail of Halloween-themed spots in Massachusetts. While Salem is a great town for some spooky vibes, being famous for its witch trials in 1692, many similar places in Massachusetts aren’t as popular. Chatham is a Massachusetts town that you should want to visit...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Ferries canceled and diverted
Wind over the next two days could cause diversions and cancellations of ferries, according to a travel advisory issued by the Steamship Authority. Already, some crossings of the MV Governor have been canceled and ferries between Oak Bluffs and Woods Hole have been diverted to Vineyard Haven, according to emails issued by the SSA.
nbcboston.com
This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M
The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
NECN
COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means
After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
WCVB
Nantucket construction site fire damages nearly-finished house, cottage
NANTUCKET, Mass. — A nearly-complete home and neighboring cottage being built on the island of Nantucket caught fire early Saturday morning, officials said. Nantucket Fire Department deputy chief Sean Mitchell said the fire at 19 East Tristram Ave., was first reported at approximately 3:30 a.m. The response was complicated...
Watch the complete Question 4 debate: Access to driver's licenses
BOSTON - Question 4 on the Massachusetts statewide ballot this November deals with access to driver's licenses. Representatives from both sides of this issue debated in the CBS Boston studio, moderated by Political Analyst Jon Keller.As summarized by the Secretary of State's Election Guide:This law allows Massachusetts residents who cannot provide proof of lawful presence in the United States to obtain a standard driver's license or learner's permit if they meet all the other qualifications for a standard license or learner's permit, including a road test and insurance, and provide proof of their identity, date of birth, and residency. The law...
fallriverreporter.com
Southern New England contractor changes company name but it doesn’t stop customer complaints
A contractor based out of Fall River continues to be accused of scamming customers despite numerous grievances levied against him and a company name change. Fall River Reporter has received multiple complaints concerning Marco Cordeiro and so has the Attorney General’s Office. Cordeiro was previously a local contractor and owner of Lagoa Construction. After receiving various complaints under Lagoa which prompted an investigation by WJAR 10, Cordeiro started a new company called C&C All Around Construction LLC in 2021.
Hundreds of Sysco Boston workers go on strike
PLYMPTON - More than 300 Teamsters at Local 653 walked off the job at Sysco Boston on Saturday, Plympton Police said. Police were monitoring the situation but said there was no threat to public safety. Drivers may see traffic in the Spring Street area though. The strike began at 12:01 a.m., one minute after the workers' contract ended."We are currently striking a company on unfair labor practice charges and economics, pension, wages, health care, the whole bit," said Trevor Ashley, who represents the union workers at Sysco. "The workload is a huge issue right now. Some of these guys are working 14,...
whdh.com
Hundreds of Sysco workers strike after failed negotiations
PLYMPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Hundreds of workers have begun striking outside of the Sysco headquarters in Plympton since midnight Oct. 1, after contract negotiations fell through. More than 300 workers walked off the job and went on strike outside of the Sysco headquarters after contract changes, including the removal of both union health insurance and union pension.
quincyquarry.com
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly #quincypolice #quincyfiredepartment #cityofquincydpw #cityofquincyanimalcontrol
Fighting among city employees well before closing time so as to avoid ending up with Coyote Ugly. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. In yet another Only in Quincy sort of story comes yet another one care of Quincy Quarry News’ Citizen Police Scanner Monitor. Earlier...
capeandislands.org
The New Wellfleetians
It was a perfect mid-September day, the kind we wait for after the summer crowds have left, feeling that it is almost a reward for having put up with the madness of August, the death-defying traffic on Route 6, the inflationary prices of everything from gas to gelato. I parked...
miltontimes.com
Historic house free for the taking
With homes in Milton going for premium prices, Corrine Perkins, the headmistress of Delphi Academy, has an unusual offer. Standing in front of a historic cottage on the grounds of the school on Blue Hill Avenue, Perkins issued this invitation: “Come and take it.”. Perkins, who has shepherded students...
Woman crashes SUV through garage on Cape Cod
WEST BARNSTABLE, Mass. — A woman crashed her car through the back of her garage on Cape Cod last week. Firefighters and medical crews were called to a home in West Barnstable on Friday afternoon after the driver of a Volkswagen Taos barreled through the back wall of her garage, according to the West Barnstable Fire Department.
COVID-19 numbers are spiking in Mass. wastewater. Is it time for surge policies?
Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s community spread. Levels of COVID-19 in eastern Massachusetts wastewater have shot up in recent days, potentially indicating an upswing in cases. Wastewater surveillance can be an early warning sign of COVID-19’s spread, sometimes detecting shedded virus even before infected...
Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29
The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
country1025.com
The 8 dog breeds that people in Massachusetts love!
The Miniature Schnauzer is a very intelligent, but also very energetic breed of dog. It’s a good choice for people who like to walk their dogs.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
Martha's Vineyard Times
MGB brand is slowly being integrated at hospital
Islanders will continue to see more integration of the Massachusetts General Brigham (MGB) brand at Martha’s Vineyard Hospital, but Denise Schepici, CEO and president of the Island hospital, told The Times patient care won’t change. Schepici said the brand changes have been slowly implemented over the past two...
