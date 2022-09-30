CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is asking for information about a car they say is tied to a man's killing over the weekend. Officers say they were called to Catawba Valley Medical Center around 10 p.m. after 24-year-old Isaiah Knight was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Knight died of his injuries, but police said they determined he was shot along 8th Avenue Southwest, near the intersection with 6th Street Southwest.

