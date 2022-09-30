Read full article on original website
Charlotte, NC and the effects of Hurricane Ian on Power, Sports, and the AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Bean Vegan Cuisine: A Good Vegan Restaurant In Charlotte, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
2 Cities in North Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensCharlotte, NC
2 Positives and 1 huge negative from the Panthers' first victoryEugene AdamsCharlotte, NC
CMPD investigating homicide near Northlake Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a shooting in north Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. It happened in the 9300 block of Center Lake Drive, which is in the area of the Men's Wearhouse and Panera Bread near Northlake Mall. Medic took one...
WCNC
CMPD investigating several shootings in the city
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Neel Jadeja said he heard a crash and then saw two men struggling near one of the vehicles. Within a few minutes, he was witness to a shooting. "We got to keep our families safe our children safe, the people that come and try to live their lives safe," Jadeja said.
WCNC
1 dead following a shooting near Fox and Hound, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is dead following a shooting at the Fox & Hound restaurant in north Charlotte, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports. According to police, a fight inside the restaurant sparked the deadly shooting. Police said the man later died at the hospital. At this time, police...
Police search for suspect after man shot, killed in Conover
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is asking for information about a car they say is tied to a man's killing over the weekend. Officers say they were called to Catawba Valley Medical Center around 10 p.m. after 24-year-old Isaiah Knight was taken to the hospital by a personal vehicle. Knight died of his injuries, but police said they determined he was shot along 8th Avenue Southwest, near the intersection with 6th Street Southwest.
Shots fired into home with more than a dozen people inside: CMPD
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An east Charlotte home with more than a dozen people inside was shot into multiple times early Tuesday, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at a home on Wagon Oak Road, near Lawrence Orr Road and Hickory Grove Road, around 12:30 a.m. When officers got to the home, they were told it was shot into by an unknown suspect.
WBTV
One shot in shopping center parking lot in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have responded to a shooting that happened Tuesday morning in a shopping center in Charlotte’s Steele Creek area. Medic confirmed one person was seriously injured and taken to Atrium CMC Main following the shooting on Berewick Town Center Drive, which is off Steele Creek Road, in southwest Charlotte.
2 shot, 1 dead after dispute at Pilot Travel Center off I-85, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed and another was hurt in a shooting at a Pilot truck stop in north Charlotte late Monday night, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting at the Pilot off Statesville Avenue, just off Interstate 85, around 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 3. When officers got to the store, they found two people who had been shot. Both victims were rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.
Charlotte firefighter buying groceries renders aid to shooting victim at shopping center
CHARLOTTE — A firefighter with the Charlotte Fire Department rushed to aid a shooting victim Tuesday morning at a southwest shopping center. Firefighter Michael Cunningham was at a grocery store to buy lunch for his crew when he saw someone get shot outside the store at Berewick Town Center Drive and Steele Creek Road.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Person Shot at Southwest Charlotte Mall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – One person is wounded after a shooting in southwest Charlotte. Medic says one person has been taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It happened in the 4800 block of Berewick Center Town Drive. WCCB has a crew at the scene. Stay connected online for updates.
wccbcharlotte.com
One Killed, One Wounded in North Charlotte Shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – CMPD is investigating an overnight homicide in North Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 Monday night on Statesville Avenue near Tipton Drive. Two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, and one died at the hospital. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dad of 2 dies after GPS directs him to washed-away bridge, North Carolina family says
A father of two is dead after his GPS directed him to a bridge that washed away in 2013 in North Carolina, his family says. Phil Paxson, 47, was driving home from his daughter’s ninth birthday celebration the night of Friday, Sept. 30, his mother-in-law wrote in a Facebook post. It was a rainy night, and Paxson’s GPS routed him to a bridge that didn’t exist. That’s when his Jeep went over a concrete road, plunging into water.
'Increasing traffic is impossible': Neighbors divided over proposed Huntersville development
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Property owners are working to bring new developments to Huntersville and it's stirring up neighbors, who are frustrated with what they say is an already overcrowded area. The new plans would bring 350 apartments and a 125-room hotel to the Birkdale Village area. A rezoning request...
Mecklenburg sheriff changes traffic stop policy
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office announced it has adopted a new policy that will end traffic stops for certain non-moving violations, including driving with a revoked license or improper equipment, such as a broken taillight. The new policy, which was enacted on Sept. 19, ends...
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD Explains Why It’s Sticking With Low-level Traffic Stops
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One day after the Mecklenburg County Sheriff announced changes to the department’s traffic stop policy, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says it is sticking with its policy on regulatory traffic stops. In a news release, CMPD said it does not intendent to end regulatory traffic stops....
1 dead, another hurt in north Charlotte shooting, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A 22-year-old man died and another was hurt in a shooting Monday night in north Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. Detectives said officers went just after 11:30 p.m. Monday near the Pilot Travel Center on Statesville Avenue, which is near the Interstate 85/Interstate 77 interchange. When they arrived, they found two people who had been shot.
WCNC
Charlotte dogs in desperate need of adoption
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An urgent message Tuesday from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control. They say they are way over capacity and need people to adopt dogs as soon as possible. Officials said adoptions will avoid having to put the animals down. CMPD Animal Care and Control...
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
Charlotte area youth explore police work through cadet program
WAXHAW, N.C. — For almost two decades Waxhaw Police have helped transform youngsters' lives by giving them a real-life look at law enforcement through the department's explorers and cadet program. "We teach the kids all about, yes, the police department and we also teach them things, you know, just...
Residents remain without homes after U-Haul crashes into apartments
Teachia Lyle has been out of her home for more than a week at Beacon Hills Apartments after a U-Haul truck slammed into her unit. “I see the U-Haul inside the front of the building,” Lyle said. “A little bit in the back end was sticking up and they had the police out there and it was taped off.”
WBTV
Southeast Charlotte wreck kills 1, injures another
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead and another injured after an afternoon wreck in southeast Charlotte Monday afternoon. Medic confirmed a crash happened at Cloister Drive and Providence Road, close to the entrance of a neighborhood. According to Medic, one person died and another was taken to a...
WCNC
