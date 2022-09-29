ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France 24

Burkina Faso coup leader taps anti-French sentiment for support for putsch

Two days after the second coup d’état in Burkina Faso in less than a year, FRANCE 24 journalist Wassim Nasr locates the origins of the new putsch in a jihadist attack in the country’s north that caused “turmoil in the ranks of the military” – echoing a progression from two attacks that preceded the first coup. Nasr also explains how Burkinabe army captain Ibrahim Traore tapped into anti-French sentiment to mobilise supporters in Ouagadougou following his announcement that junior officers were ousting junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
France 24

Israel forces kill two Palestinians in latest West Bank raid

Ramallah (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians during an operation Monday targeting alleged militants near Ramallah, raising the year's mounting death toll in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have been conducting near daily raids in the Palestinian territory since March, with Palestinian fatalities reaching...
