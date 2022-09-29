Read full article on original website
France 24
Death toll tops 50 in suicide attack on female Afghan students, UN says
Forty-six girls and young women were among those killed in a suicide bombing on an Afghan education centre last week, the UN said Monday as it announced the total death toll had risen to 53. A suicide bomber blew himself up on Friday next to women at a gender-segregated study...
France 24
Burkina Faso coup leader taps anti-French sentiment for support for putsch
Two days after the second coup d’état in Burkina Faso in less than a year, FRANCE 24 journalist Wassim Nasr locates the origins of the new putsch in a jihadist attack in the country’s north that caused “turmoil in the ranks of the military” – echoing a progression from two attacks that preceded the first coup. Nasr also explains how Burkinabe army captain Ibrahim Traore tapped into anti-French sentiment to mobilise supporters in Ouagadougou following his announcement that junior officers were ousting junta leader Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba.
France 24
Israel forces kill two Palestinians in latest West Bank raid
Ramallah (Palestinian Territories) (AFP) – Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians during an operation Monday targeting alleged militants near Ramallah, raising the year's mounting death toll in the occupied West Bank. Israeli forces have been conducting near daily raids in the Palestinian territory since March, with Palestinian fatalities reaching...
