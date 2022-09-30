Read full article on original website
Osceola County Economic Development Commission Establishes Daycare Funding
Sibley, IA (KICD) — The Osceola County Economic Development Commission has established a fund to promote daycare. Stephanie Neppl says last year’s strategic planning process identified the need for more spaces. Neppl says 41 percent of businesses indicated they would contribute to the fund. The Development Commission would...
City of Estherville Approves Increasing Property Improvement Grant
Estherville, IA (KICD) — At their latest meeting the Estherville City Council approved upping the incentive for homeowners to make repairs and updates. Up until now the city offered approved applicants a 50-50 split in the cost of their improvements up to $2,500. Councilman Dave Seylar works with Excel Estherville, the group partnering with the city to offer the grant, and noted that amount wasn’t the incentive it used to be with inflation.
Spencer Council Discusses Highway 71 Intersection Study With DOT
Spencer, IA (KICD)– The Spencer City Council met with representatives from the Iowa Department of Transportation on Monday evening to go through results of a traffic study involving two key intersection on the south end of town along Highway 71. The two spots are 13th Street Southwest at the...
Arrest Made Following Saturday Pursuit in Spencer
Spencer, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man has been arrested following a short pursuit through town late Saturday night. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a vehicle traveling south on Grand Avenue around 11:30 with the vehicle allegedly becoming airborne while crossing the railroad tracks. The...
Spencer Man Sentenced To Federal Prison in Drug Conspiracy Case
Sioux City, IA (KICD)– A Spencer man will spend nearly two decades in federal prison for his role in a drug conspiracy case. 55-year-old Armando Reyes pled guilty in February to conspiring to distribute methamphetamine and two counts of possession with intent to deliver. He was sentenced last week to more than 19 years behind bars.
Fire Officials Issue Warning About Space Heaters Following Storm Lake Blaze
Storm Lake, IA (KICD)– Storm Lake fire officials are issuing a warning after a mobile home was destroyed by flames last week. Firefighters responded to the scene on West 8th Street on Thursday where the home was found to be fully engulfed which was found to have been caused by improper use of a space heater in shed believed to be used for housing.
