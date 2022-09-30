Last month the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy announced the launch of “You Might Be Right,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam. The discussion-format podcast is part of the center’s efforts to foster a living tribute to the legacy of Senator Howard Baker by encouraging people to approach polarizing debates with humility and curiosity.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO