Student Innovators Win Start Up Funds
A mobile app to scan perishable foods, a dual-functioning automotive window tint and a straw that detects drink tampering swept the podium at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Anderson Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation’s fall 2022 Vol Court. Vol Court is a five-week entrepreneurial speaker series held every...
New Baker Center Podcast Gaining National Media Attention
Last month the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy announced the launch of “You Might Be Right,” a podcast hosted by former Tennessee governors Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam. The discussion-format podcast is part of the center’s efforts to foster a living tribute to the legacy of Senator Howard Baker by encouraging people to approach polarizing debates with humility and curiosity.
