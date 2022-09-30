Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Guest column: Abortion ban will drive young people from state
At VAYLA, the leadership and advocacy group for Asian American and Pacific Islanders leaders where I’m executive director, reproductive rights are among our central issues. So when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, triggering a near-total ban on abortion in Louisiana this summer, there was an audible wave of grief in our community. We are children of immigrants and refugees, many descendants of war and imperialism. Reproductive justice is about the freedom to make decisions about our own bodies and health. And yet, generations later, our bodies remain political.
Weak Gulf of Mexico activity could hamper Lafayette economy, but job gains are on the horizon
The Lafayette area could gain 5,300 jobs over the next two years, but the region’s economy is likely to be held back by slow drilling activity in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the Louisiana Economic Forecast, an annual report published by economist Loren Scott. Scott’s report was unveiled...
State Rep: Why Louisiana needs to eliminate the income tax
Louisiana needs hope: hope that we can turn around the fortunes of our state that is perennially at the bottom of every national ranking. The stakes are high. If Louisiana was just average in the country, we would all live four years longer and get a 33% raise. Eliminating the income tax is the kind of bold action we need to close that gap.
Network of Women is working to end period poverty in Baton Rouge and around the globe
Deidra Mwalimu has been dedicated to the field of international development and nonprofit administration for more than 15 years. Currently, Mwalimu is the director of outreach for Paint the Globe Foundation. She received a B.S. combining capacity building, women’s studies and geography from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2003. In...
East and West Feliciana Council on Aging activities for Oct. 5, 2022
The schedules for West and East Feliciana Council on Aging facilities are as follows:. 12292 Jackson Road, St. Francisville, (225) 635-6719. Start time for all activities is 10 a.m. First and third Monday: Line dance. Fourth Monday: Religious service. Tuesdays: Nutrition education. Wednesdays: Exercise/yoga. Thursdays: Bible study. Fridays: Bingo/movie/excursion. All...
Officials hope golf carts will boost business, tourism
A new transportation option is changing how residents and tourists take a “ride in the country” through St. Francisville. An ordinance regulating street-legal, low-speed vehicles has ushered in the use of golf carts on streets not designed as state or U.S. highways. Mayor Robert “Bobee” Leake said he...
A long-awaited levee is being built. But what about the huge hole in ground it could cause?
Local government officials and the owners of a large dirt pit in rural St. James Parish say they are close to settling a year-and-a-half long legal dispute over its operation and long-term management shortly before the pit could become a major source for a critical hurricane levee. But questions from...
West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter win homecoming games, East Feliciana picks up victory
It was homecoming weekend for three of the area’s schools, with West Feliciana, Slaughter Charter and Silliman all hosting opponents for their respective homecoming games. Starting with the West Feliciana Saints, they scored a dominant 50-14 win over Istrouma High School. The Saints move to 6-0 on the season, standing as one of only a few teams in Class 4A with an undefeated record. One of those other undefeated teams is Plaquemine High School, who the Saints are slated to play in the final game of the regular season on Nov. 4. There is still a lot of football to be played between then and now, but we could be setting up for a real clash of the titans in the regular season finale if current trends continue. The next challenge on the docket for West Feliciana is a Thursday away game against St. Michael of Baton Rouge.
East Ascension and St. Amant meet again Friday ... here's why that is significant
This time, it happened through a blind draw. No matter the parameters, whenever East Ascension and St. Amant square off in football it’s a big deal. “We were pulling the numbers for district from a hat and it just fell that way,” EAHS coach Darnell Lee said. “The kids are already out there rolling houses and doing the things they do.
