Cincinnati, OH

Brandon Nimmo’s depressing comment will make Braves fans smile

Brandon Nimmo’s brutally honest comments about the New York Mets’ last two games will make any Atlanta Braves fan smile across the country. New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo knows his team blew two golden opportunities vs. the Atlanta Braves on Friday and Saturday night. Although Hurricane Ian...
Cubs post lowest Wrigley Field attendance numbers in 25 years

The final turnstile numbers at Wrigley Field are in for the 2022 season: 2,616,780 total which averages to roughly 32,306 per game. This was the first season since 2019 where there were no COVID-19 restrictions keeping fans either completely out or limiting seating capacity. Taking away 2020 and 2021, this marks the lowest attendance number at the Friendly Confines since 1997 when they drew 2,190,308.
Justin Verlander cemented Cy Young with gem lost in Aaron Judge hoopla

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander is having a Cy Young season, but he’s flown under the radar in Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander is in the midst of a monster season, but he’s been completely overshadowed by Aaron Judge’s home run chase. In Verlander’s final start of the season, he pitched five flawless innings, allowed no hits, just one walk, 10 strikeouts and produced an ERA of 1.75. Only nobody noticed as Judge crushed his 62nd homer last night.
Dolphins bring back familiar face as the teams 3rd QB with Tua out

The Miami Dolphins are digging up the bones of history bringing back a familiar quarterback to serve as the third QB with Tua Tagovailoa out. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out this week and there is a better than no chance that he doesn’t play the following week against the Vikings. With only two healthy QBs on the roster, the Dolphins needed to add another one.
