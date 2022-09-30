“It’s the most wonderful time of the year.” Thanks for the inspiration, Andy Williams. As we’re sitting here at our desks, with October less than 24 hours away, we can hear the sound of Christmas music wafting in from a nearby room. Around the world, countries celebrate Christmas in myriad ways, and some not at all. But in this case, we’re hearing the sounds of early celebration due to some Filipino friends’ love of the festive season. In case you didn’t know, in the Philippines people start celebrating Christmas at the onset of September, the first of the “‘ber” months. That gives them four full months to sing and decorate, and enjoy the festivities.

