Ukraine news – live: Moscow and Kyiv wrestle for control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

The head of Ukraine‘s state nuclear energy company has announced he will take charge of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, in opposition to claims made by Moscow.Energoatom chief Petro Kotin has also urged workers at the plant not to sign any documents with its Russian occupiers.“All further decisions regarding the operation of the station will be made directly at the central office of Energoatom,” Kotin said in a video address posted on the Telegram messaging app.It comes after the Russian foreign ministry claimed the plant would operate under the supervision of Moscow agencies after president Vladimir Putin formally annexed...
Live Updates: Russia-Ukraine War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin held the door open for expanding areas of Ukraine under Russian control following the absorption of four regions it currently holds. Speaking in a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia.” Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws absorbing the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions of Ukraine into Russia after the Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that Ukraine and the West have rejected as a sham. The move came even as Ukrainian forces were pressing a counteroffensive to reclaim those regions.
