Google’s on the cusp of announcing the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro, but ahead of the launch there are big savings to be had on the outgoing Pixel 6. Right now Google’s smartphone is the cheapest it’s ever been on Amazon at £456.That’s a saving of £143 on the usual price, which is a bargain for anyone shopping around for an affordable Android phone that doesn’t compromise on quality.The Pixel 6 is still the best Google phone you can buy today, and is guaranteed to continue to receive security updates for at least another four years.Launched in October...

CELL PHONES ・ 22 MINUTES AGO