Watch Kanye Make His Runway Modeling Debut In A Grimy Fashion Week Show
If there’s one thing that Kanye West has mastered, it’s the art of surprise. It’s no secret that the rapper and designer is incredibly passionate about cutting-edge fashion, but up until now, he’s stayed off the runway himself. That changed on Sunday, Oct. 2, when West surprised everyone by making his catwalk debut. That’s right — Kanye West is a runway model now, and the video of his first walk for Balenciaga’s Summer 2023 show at Paris Fashion Week is totally on-brand.
Wait — Is Salley Actually Going To Be On Bachelor In Paradise?
As soon as the Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 trailer dropped, fans everywhere got hung up on one key detail: a rogue vibrator apparently belonging to a mysterious (possible) contestant named Salley. It was a strange detail that finally got explained in the Oct. 3 episode of BIP Season 8... sort of. The mysterious vibrator apparently belongs to Salley Carson, who may or may not be joining Paradise this season.
Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad Becomes A Terrifying Ritual In SNL's Best New Sketch
Is anything more iconic than Nicole Kidman walking through an empty movie theater like it’s a scene from an Academy Award-winning film? The answer should be no, but Saturday Night Live gave a performance that might just beat the iconic pre-movie ad that’s become a pop culture fascination. Back in Sept. 2021 AMC Theatres released an ad for the AMC movie experience featuring Nicole Kidman giving the performance of a lifetime. Instantly the ad became meme gold and took the internet by storm, with fans creating t-shirts and fliers to immortalize the melodramatic scene. Nearly a year later, SNL weighed in and reminded fans how heartbreak feels.
Nicola Peltz Bleached Her Eyebrows For Paris Fashion Week
Since marrying Brooklyn Beckham in April, Nicola Peltz has been making big beauty moves, starting with ditching her signature blonde hair over the summer. Now, she’s undergone another major hair change. Peltz showed off a pair of freshly bleached brows during Paris Fashion Week while wearing, not one, but two, matching ‘fits with her husband Brooklyn Beckham. Her super light eyebrows were nearly impossible to make out, giving her a total browless look à la Doja Cat. She, or, more likely, a very talented stylist, definitely didn’t skimp on the bleach.
A Vibrator Is Causing Chaos Among The Bachelor In Paradise Fandom
Bachelor Nation is used to all kinds of hijinks on Bachelor In Paradise, but with the latest adventure (involving a vibrator), the show seems to have outdone itself. Fans on Twitter can’t handle just how weird it was that the BIP Season 8 cast found a random vibrator and spent a good chunk of the episode freaking out about it. Naturally, memes about Bachelor In Paradise’s vibrator-gate came quickly.
OMG, Scooby Doo's Velma Officially Came Out As A Lesbian
Jinkies! Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Inc. gang is back at it again in the new Halloween movie Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! But not everything about this movie is spooky. There’s actually a super sweet moment that’ll have you tearing up. As shown in a viral clip from the film, which was released on HBO Max on Oct. 4, Velma officially comes out as a lesbian. She’s shown falling head over heels for costume designer Coco Diablo from the moment she lays eyes on her.
Watch No Malice Join Pusha T for Surprise Clipse Reunion at 2022 BET Awards
Just over 20 years after the release of their 2002 debut single “Grindin,’” Virginia Beach-hailing rap duo Clipse reunited for a special performance of the track during the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards on Tuesday night. Pusha T performed a medley of singles from his latest album It’s Almost Dry including “Diet Coke” and “Just So You Remember,” the latter of which served as the perfect segue into No Malice’s surprise appearance. The opening notes of “Grindin’” chimed through the venue just as Pusha T closed out the song rapping, “Just so you remember who you’re dealing with.” The Neptunes-produced single...
The Try Guys Posted Their First Video Since Ned’s Cheating Scandal
A week after The Try Guys released a brief statement announcing they would no longer be working with longtime partner Ned Fulmer following his cheating scandal, the group’s remaining members — Keith Habersberger, Zach Kornfeld, and Eugene Lee Yang — explained the ousting in a new YouTube video.
Lindsay Lohan's Netflix Christmas Movie Has A Release Date — & It's SOON
The rom-com queen is back to make the most wonderful time of the year extra special. Lindsay Lohan is finally returning to helm Netflix’s new holiday movie Falling for Christmas. The movie marks the beginning of a new deal Lohan struck with Netflix, so you’ll be seeing more of her on the streamer in the future. If you’re excited to ring in the holidays with Lindsay Lohan, here’s everything to know about Falling for Christmas, including a first look at the movie and when it will be premiering.
BIP's First Rose Ceremony Of The Season Was A Doozy
It might be fall in the real world, but it’s still summer in Bachelor Nation. Everyone’s favorite Bachelor franchise spinoff is back for Season 8, and things are heating up on the beaches of Paradise. Season 8 has brought all the beachy summer vibes back as Bachelor Nation fan-favorites (and not-so-favorites) return for another chance at love.
Snack Your Way Into Spooky Season With Nuggets Shaped Like Ghosts & Bats
Spooky season is set infiltrate every part of your daily routine, thanks to these new Halloween chicken nuggets shaped like icons of the holiday. If you’re a true Halloween fan, you probably spook-ified your house with decorations long before the clock struck midnight on Oct. 1. But if you want to go all in, you’re gonna have to make some room in your freezer before you enter the sweepstakes for a chance to win Tyson’s new Halloween nuggets. Get ready to pop on over to Instagram and use all the right hashtags for your shot a scoring a bag of the shapes.
Elite Daily Newsletter: October 3, 2022
A version of this content appeared in Elite Daily’s newsletter on October 3, 2022. Why wait? If you like what you see, sign up to receive it in your inbox right here. Firstly, congratulations to every single one of you for surviving Mercury Retrograde. We are breathing a much-needed collective sigh of cosmic relief. Now it's time to prioritize your independence, while still making space for your relationships with others — and with Mercury now direct in Virgo, communicating this will be a walk in the park. READ MORE.
