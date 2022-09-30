ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two Met cops 'beat and handcuffed innocent black man in front of his wife and children when they mistook him for a robber as the family were walking to collect microwave bought on eBay'

By Danya Bazaraa For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Two Metropolitan Police officers accused of assaulting a father they mistook for a robbery suspect claim he was acting suspiciously, resisted being handcuffed and say they feared he was carrying a weapon, a court has heard.

Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, and Pc Ozan Yelken, 33, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, have both pleaded not guilty to assaulting Emmanuel Ugborokefe by beating him and are standing trial at City of London Magistrates' Court.

They allegedly assaulted Mr Ugborokefe, who 'felt discriminated against' while stopping him in a case of mistaken identity in Hendon, Barnet, north-west London, on December 28 last year. He previously said he believed the incident happened because of the colour of his skin.

Mr Ugborokefe - who all parties agree was innocent - was on Wykeham Road to collect a microwave he had brought on eBay after a family shopping day in Oxford Street with his wife and two daughters, then aged seven and eight, the court heard.

Joshi and Yelken were on patrol on the day of the incident when they were called to reports of a Rolex robbery, in which two suspects had ditched a car and fled on foot near Mr Ugborokefe's location, the court heard.

Police were looking for two skinny black males, wearing dark clothing with their hoods up, one of which had fur on the hood, in connection to the alleged robbery, the court heard on Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xMXc_0iGqg2HG00
Sergeant Emily Joshi, 30, of Watford, Hertfordshire, has pleaded not guilty to assault 

Yelken said a volunteer from Shomrim, a neighbourhood watch group, indicated to him that a suspect or suspects had fled down Wykeham Road, saying: 'They've gone that way'.

They approached Mr Ugborokefe who was wearing a dark-coloured jacket, which had fur on it, with his hood down, the judge heard.

Joshi handcuffed one of his wrists and explained he matched the description of a suspect.

A struggle ensued as he repeatedly pleaded 'don't handcuff me', raising his free hand up in the air, before Yelken performed a 'tactical take down' pushing him into a bush and then to the floor where he was fully handcuffed, as back-up officers arrived to help restrain him.

Mr Ugborokefe's wife and children had by this point exited their car and were screaming, and he previously told the court said he feared he would be 'killed', claiming: 'I believe this incident occurred to me because of the colour of my skin.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31jpwT_0iGqg2HG00
It is alleged the officers assaulted Mr Ugborokefe, who 'felt discriminated against' in Wykeham Road, Hendon, Barnet, north-west London (file photo)

The prosecution's case is that the alleged assault did not begin when the first wrist was handcuffed, but that it started after Mr Ugborokefe's wife and children arrived and it became, they say, clear he was not one of the suspects.

The defence argue the officers 'honestly believed him to be the robber throughout', saying he matched the description of a suspect reported to be in the area, was seemingly on his own at night on the road, and was on his phone and so possibly arranging a getaway vehicle.

The officers allege he was not compliant in being handcuffed, which further aroused their suspicion, claiming he caused them to fear he was reaching for a weapon when he moved his uncuffed hand towards his pocket, the court heard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HFv8d_0iGqg2HG00
Joshi claimed Mr Ugborokefe was 'very obstructive and resisting and my main focus was on mine and my colleague's safety'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BSLpC_0iGqg2HG00
The officers are standing trial at the City of London Magistrates' Court - the trial continues (file photo)

Giving evidence, Joshi said: 'I believed I was dealing with a robbery suspect', saying the appearance of his family 'didn't explain why he on the road at that time of night', and adding: 'I didn't know what had actually been stolen at that point and I didn't know whether there was any weapons involved.'

She said 'robbery is a violent offence' and 'suspects are known to carry weapons', claiming Mr Ugborokefe was 'very obstructive and resisting and my main focus was on mine and my colleague's safety', adding that she thought he was a 'danger to myself and my colleague'.

She said she fell over a wall during the struggle to handcuff him.

During cross-examination, prosecutor Richard Milne asked if it would be 'unusual' or 'extraordinary' for a suspect to take their young children along for a robbery.

Joshi replied: 'We have had incidents where people do take their children to commit crime.'

Yelken, who told the court he joined the force after the London Bridge terror attack in 2017, told the court he had 'honest held belief that me and my colleague were in danger', saying: 'He's a robbery suspect and could potentially pull out a weapon.'

He said the 'Barnet the area we work in is well known for robberies where weapons are used', adding: 'I believed he could have taken out a weapon and hurt us.'

Yelken said: 'I believed he was calling an Uber or a family member to come and collect him.'

The trial continues.

Everett Lee Miller Jr.
4d ago

it doesn't matter what cops think and feel. what matters is the facts. it wasn't the robber. they need charged with multiple charges. police always bring in the word safety, scared for my life. I thought maybe he had a gun. know your facts before violation of innocent people lives. if you're a coward find another place to work.

alphalaydie
4d ago

I will absolutely resist being handcuffed if two police officers come out of the blue yelling that I am stealing something when I'm walking about minding my own business. Wtf. Most normal people would -- surprised, afraid and feeling completely blindsided by what they perceive as ridiculous.

marshall buersken
4d ago

This is yet another prime example that prouble cause needs to be abolished. becouse they thought. LMAO. when are people going to wake up to the crooked dictatorship. Prouble cause used in 1600's in England I thought we beat them in 1776 . So we're still living under there rule Lol

