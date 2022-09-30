ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Tribal tourism grants aim to help businesses hurt during the pandemic

By Shondiin Silversmith
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qjQ4K_0iGqfyz000

Photo by Max Nesterak/Minnesota Reformer.

Tribal nations looking to improve or develop tribal tourism businesses within their communities have a chance to get some support through the Tribal Tourism Grant Program .

The grant is funded by the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Indian Economic Development Program, and it supports the development of new tribal tourism businesses as well as helping existing tourism businesses recover from the pandemic.

“Tourism is a vital part of many Tribal economies, providing jobs and bringing resources to Tribal communities,” Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland said in a press release .

The Tribal Tourism Grant Program strives to help tribal economic development and fulfill the mission of the NATIVE Act. The program works toward this goal by supplying funding for tribes to complete feasibility studies that will help them with possible tourism projects.

The NATIVE Act was signed into law in 2016 in order “to enhance and integrate Native American tourism, empower Native American communities, increase coordination and collaboration between Federal tourism assets, and expand heritage and cultural tourism opportunities in the United States.”

“The Tribal Tourism Grant Program is one way we are investing in Indian Country to promote economic opportunities in and near Tribal communities to make sure that people have the opportunity to live safe, healthy and fulfilling lives in their Tribal communities,” Newland said.

The Tribal Tourism Grant Program also supplies funding for tribal nations to develop a business plan for tourism feasibility studies that are already completed. Tribal tourism businesses that are recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for the grant, and the program may fund their business plans.

The Office of the Indian Economic Development is looking to award between 20 and 35 grants through the Tribal Tourism Grant Program. In 2021, the program awarded 18 grants .

The grants range in value from $25,000 to $150,000, and are intended to allow tribes and tribal organizations to hire consultants, perform feasibility studies and develop business plans of proposed tourism projects.

Tribes and tribal organizations can only submit one application, and each application will go through a competitive evaluation process.

The Office of the Indian Economic Development review committee will evaluate the grant applications against five criterias: The Project’s Economic Benefits; Project Deliverables; Feasibility Process and Analysis; Costs of Proposal; and Specificity.

Applications for the grant will be accepted until Oct. 24, and for more information about the Tribal Tourism Grant Program visit the Office of Indian Economic Development website .

This story originally appeared in the Arizona Mirror , a States Newsroom publication and sister site of the Minnesota Reformer.

The post Tribal tourism grants aim to help businesses hurt during the pandemic appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

Comments / 0

Related
Minnesota Reformer

The Republican advantage: It’s easier to be against things than for them

I don’t know what they have to say It makes no difference anyway Whatever it is, I’m against it Your proposition may be good But let’s have one thing understood: Whatever it is, I’m against it And even when you’ve changed it or condensed it I’m against it — Groucho Marx, from the film “Horse […] The post The Republican advantage: It’s easier to be against things than for them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
POLITICS
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate

More than 1,100 Minnesotans died due to excessive drinking in 2021, according to data recently released by the CDC. The number is a record high for the state, representing a doubling of the mortality rate since 2014 and a continuation of a pandemic-era spike in alcohol deaths.  Last year more Minnesotans died of alcohol-induced causes […] The post Minnesotans are drinking themselves to death at an unprecedented rate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal

A former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and former chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority — appointed by Frey — were among the 47 people charged Tuesday in connection with what feds say was a scheme to defraud the government — and needy children — of 125 million meals. The post Two former Minneapolis officials charged in child nutrition scandal appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Control of Minnesota Legislature is a toss-up, data show

Minnesota Republicans had hoped the usual midterm advantage for the party not in the White House — as well as elevated inflation and violent crime — would translate into majorities in the state House and Senate in November.  Redistricting following the decennial census, however, has given Democrats hope they can hold the House and maybe […] The post Control of Minnesota Legislature is a toss-up, data show appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Minnesota Reformer

When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud?

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz found out about suspicious activity in a child food aid program — now the subject of a massive federal law enforcement dragnet — around the time that local nonprofit Feeding Our Future sued the state Department of Education in November 2020, his office told the Reformer Friday.  Republicans have sought to […] The post When did Gov. Tim Walz know about the Feeding Our Future fraud? appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up

For the better part of the past century, the American electric power system evolved around large, mostly fossil fuel power plants delivering electricity to residences, businesses and industry through a network of transmission and distribution wires that collectively came to be called the electric grid. But as the threat of climate change driven by carbon […] The post Amid a massive American clean energy shift, grid operators play catch-up appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Minnesota Reformer

As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters

The Department of Housing and Urban Development has opened up millions of dollars in funding for groups serving unhoused people in rural areas — an unprecedented move by the agency, say housing advocates. People living in cars, parks, and on the street at night, which the agency labels unsheltered homelessness, has increased across the nation, […] The post As rural homelessness increases, HUD aims money at helping people without access to shelters appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HOMELESS
Minnesota Reformer

Let’s tell the Department of Agriculture what kind of food system we want

Increased participation in the policymaking process from all who are involved in our food system — from growers to producers, aggregators to eaters — in our state is core to the creation of a truly sustainable and equitable agricultural landscape in Minnesota. In the midst of challenging harvest seasons, pandemic upheaval and major weather events — […] The post Let’s tell the Department of Agriculture what kind of food system we want appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cultural Tourism#Business Plans#Indian#Native American
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections.  Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief

WASHINGTON — Amid K-12 teacher shortages, book bans and attacks over critical race theory, U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona at a meeting with reporters on Wednesday stressed the need for higher salaries to attract prospective educators to the profession. Cardona also touted the Biden administration’s recent student debt relief announcement in late August. The White […] The post U.S. education secretary urges boost in teacher pay, touts college debt relief appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
EDUCATION
Minnesota Reformer

St. Paul council poised to exempt new construction from rent control

Less than a year after St. Paul voters passed rent control through a citizen-led ballot initiative, the City Council is poised to roll back the signature features that make the current law one of the most stringent in the country. Under a package of amendments the council will vote on Sept. 14, new construction will […] The post St. Paul council poised to exempt new construction from rent control appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Big money scores big with St. Paul council’s plan to gut rent stabilization

The St. Paul City Council plans to approve a package of amendments this week that will at least 20,000 of the city’s rental units from the rent control protections approved by voters last year, according to an analysis by the Housing Justice Center. For what purpose?  So that landlords’ profits continue to remain higher than […] The post Big money scores big with St. Paul council’s plan to gut rent stabilization appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Jobs
Minnesota Reformer

Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system

The U.S. House is considering a bill that would put lynching sites in western Tennessee on track to become part of the National Park Service, part of a trend this year of Congress using the agency to advance discussions of the nation’s troubled and often violent racial history. A bill from U.S. Rep. Steve Cohen, […] The post Confronting history, Congress studies addition of lynching sites to national park system appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

This is why we need to defend a strong rent stabilization policy

We called it the Field of Dreams. Near our apartment in Dayton’s Bluff, there was an empty lot that my partner and I walked through occasionally, finding small abandoned treasures left in the grass. When Dominium bought that land and started building affordable housing, we truly thought it was a dream come true.  After 12 […] The post This is why we need to defend a strong rent stabilization policy appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Minnesota Reformer

15,000 nurses launch historic 3-day strike at hospitals across Twin Cities, Duluth

Thousands of union nurses walked off the job at 15 hospitals across the Twin Cities and Duluth area on Monday morning, launching the largest private-sector nurses strike in U.S. history. The picket line in front of Allina’s United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota in St. Paul stretched for two blocks, with nurses holding signs reading “Patients […] The post 15,000 nurses launch historic 3-day strike at hospitals across Twin Cities, Duluth appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
DULUTH, MN
Minnesota Reformer

Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again

In 2018, I traveled 4,000 miles to interview a man named Victor Befera about our shared hometown of Hibbing, Minnesota. Vic was 92 then. He’s still kicking at 96. Though he spent most of his life as a successful newspaper and marketing man in northern California, Vic grew up on the Mesabi Iron Range in […] The post Fascism from Italy to Hibbing and back again appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
HIBBING, MN
Minnesota Reformer

An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says

WASHINGTON — More than 1,600 book titles across 32 states were banned from public schools during the 2021-2022 school year, with the bulk of the ban requests coming from a handful of right-wing groups pushing for censorship of books that feature LGBTQ+ characters and characters of color, a new report issued Monday said. “What I […] The post An ‘unprecedented flood’ of book bans engulfs U.S. school districts, PEN report says appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FLORIDA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate

WASHINGTON —   As lawmakers begin envisioning the next farm bill, some U.S. House Republicans are wary of making climate change a priority for farmers and ranchers. The pushback from Republicans at a Tuesday hearing came as the Biden administration has tried to make significant new investments in climate change mitigation on farmland, last week […] The post Clash over climate change funding emerging in farm bill debate appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Minnesota Reformer

United Properties must respect workers’ rights on their senior housing projects

United Properties president and Chief Investment Officer Bill Katter received the President’s Award Thursday — that’s the highest honor from the Minnesota chapter of real estate development association NAIOP. The President’s Award “recognizes outstanding service to the commercial real estate industry… and to the community.”  Our community, however, sees routine abuse, wage theft and safety violations […] The post United Properties must respect workers’ rights on their senior housing projects appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

U.S. Supreme Court chipped away at Miranda, but it’s safe here in Minnesota, for now

In the waning days of the tumultuous 2021-22 term of the U.S. Supreme Court, a series of major rulings garnered an extraordinary amount of attention. They included abolishing the constitutional right to abortion; invalidating a New York firearms licensing law; stopping the Environmental Protection Agency from regulating greenhouse gas emissions; allowing a public high school […] The post U.S. Supreme Court chipped away at Miranda, but it’s safe here in Minnesota, for now appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Reformer

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Minnesota Reformer is an independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to keeping Minnesotans informed and unearthing stories other outlets can’t or won’t tell. We’re in the halls of government tracking what elected officials are up to — and monitoring the powerful forces trying to influence them. But we’re also on the streets, at the bars and parks, on farms and in warehouses, telling you stories of the people being affected by the actions of government and big business. Minnesota Reformer is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. Minnesota Reformer retains editorial independence.

 https://minnesotareformer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy