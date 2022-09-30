ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

The Lane Train Is Rolling at Ole Miss, On and Off the Field

OXFORD, Miss. — On Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours before Ole Miss kicked off against Kentucky in a duel of SEC unbeatens, the school’s most powerful boosters packed into a meeting room for a significant announcement about their approach to name, image and likeness (NIL).
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business

A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
VENICE, FL
letsbeardown.com

HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...

There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
wcbi.com

New fire station opens in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new fire station in the All-America City. Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held at Fire Station Number Two at the Corner of Clayton Avenue and Blair Street. The new fire station replaces the 64-year-old building on West Main that had structural issues. The...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years

Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
OXFORD, MS
localmemphis.com

Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
GERMANTOWN, TN
Outsider.com

WATCH: Huge Frat Brawl Breaks Out in Ole Miss Student Section

Despite the close game down on the field between Ole Miss and Kentucky, some frat bros couldn’t help but start a bit of a brawl in the stands. This one looks to be a Rebel on Rebel conflict. Who knows what caused it? Maybe someone forgot to bring the airplane bottles of Fireball. College football tends to bring out the intensity in folks.
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says

MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
MARKS, MS
247Sports

Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career

Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife

Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

County supervisor injured in MS school bus crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A H.W. Byers school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 72 and Taska Road in Marshall County Thursday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling west on Mt. Pleasent Road around 3:20 p.m. when it collided with a truck that was traveling south on Highway 72. There were […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
accountingtoday.com

A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford

Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
MEMPHIS, TN

