Oxford Eagle
Ole Miss Homecoming Parade Draws Thousands to the Square in Oxford
Homecoming parade in downtown Oxford drew students, fans and locals. This parade is the largest since 2019 in attendance. Ole Miss plays Kentucky at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 1.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
The Lane Train Is Rolling at Ole Miss, On and Off the Field
OXFORD, Miss. — On Friday afternoon, less than 24 hours before Ole Miss kicked off against Kentucky in a duel of SEC unbeatens, the school’s most powerful boosters packed into a meeting room for a significant announcement about their approach to name, image and likeness (NIL).
wtva.com
Interview: Tupelo graduate now lives in Florida, discusses Ian damage to business
A man with strong ties to Northeast Mississippi now lives in Venice, Florida, which is very close to where Hurricane Ian made landfall this week as a Category 4 storm. Tupelo High School graduate Murray Chase, who was born in Booneville and ran the community theatre in Corinth for several years, took part in a live interview with WTVA 9 News TODAY from Florida on Friday morning to share his experience riding out Hurricane Ian, which severely damaged the community theatre he works for now.
letsbeardown.com
HUGE FIGHT BROKE OUT IN THE FRAT KID SECTION AT OLE MISS GAME...
There are times at football games when the better fight ends up in the stands. That might've been the case in Oxford on Saturday. While Kentucky and Ole Miss battled it out on the field, a frat fight broke out in the stands. Ole Miss frat members, wearing sports coats,...
wcbi.com
New fire station opens in Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – There is a new fire station in the All-America City. Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held at Fire Station Number Two at the Corner of Clayton Avenue and Blair Street. The new fire station replaces the 64-year-old building on West Main that had structural issues. The...
Ole Miss Fans Brawl in Student Section During Win Over Kentucky
Ole Miss students had a massive fight in the stands during a win over Kentucky on Saturday.
wtva.com
Tupelo teen shot in Haven Acres
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a teenage boy is expected to survive after being shot in the torso in Haven Acres. The shooting happened Wednesday around 5:45 p.m. in the 3000 block of Moore Avenue. Witnesses told officers two males were involved with the shooting and...
hottytoddy.com
Knighton Retires After Almost 40 Years
Denise Knighton is leaving the University of Mississippi nearly 40 years behind schedule. In 1980, Knighton moved with her sister, Sandra Alexander, to Oxford. Her intention was just to finish up her bachelor’s degree before moving back to south Mississippi, Knighton said. “That’s how we got here, and I...
Lane Kiffin shoves Ole Miss player after penalty in Kentucky game
Lane Kiffin isn't one to get too animated on the Ole Miss sideline, but he made an exception during Saturday's game against Kentucky. The coach's frustrations came to the fore when he shoved Rebels tight end Michael Trigg following the player's false start penalty. Ole Miss was facing 4th and short ...
actionnews5.com
‘We’re losing employees to Amazon’: Shelby County Sheriff talks retention at crime commission meeting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One day after Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland announced the city is looking to bring back the 1978 pension plan for first responders, Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner is talking about retention at the Sheriff’s Office. “We’re losing employees just to Amazon because of our pension...
Mississippi officials seek public’s help in credit card fraud investigation
Mississippi officials are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a credit card fraud investigation. Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi and the New Albany Police Department posted the request on social media. The felony credit card fraud occurred at the New Albany Walmart on August 30,...
localmemphis.com
Crash takes place near Farmington and Poplar, Germantown Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Saturday, around 11:20 a.m., Germantown Police officers responded to a crash where a pedestrian was struck by a car. The crash happened near Poplar Avenue and West Farmington, according to Germantown Police. The person was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition but Germantown Police have said that the victim is stable and improving.
3 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
If your favorite comfort food is a nice burger and some tasty fries on the side, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Mississippi.
WATCH: Huge Frat Brawl Breaks Out in Ole Miss Student Section
Despite the close game down on the field between Ole Miss and Kentucky, some frat bros couldn’t help but start a bit of a brawl in the stands. This one looks to be a Rebel on Rebel conflict. Who knows what caused it? Maybe someone forgot to bring the airplane bottles of Fireball. College football tends to bring out the intensity in folks.
Multiple people shot after tailgating party in MS, sheriff’s office says
MARKS, Miss. — At least five people were shot at a homecoming celebration, according to the Quitman County Sheriffs Office. A homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi was cut short Friday night as shots rang out. According to the Quitman County Sheriff’s Office, hundreds of people were packed into downtown Marks for a post-tailgating party for Quitman County high School’s homecoming game.
Eight months after deciding to come to Oxford, Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career
Eight months after taking a leap of faith and deciding to come to Oxford, defensive end Jared Ivey made the biggest play of his Ole Miss career. With his team up 22-19 with 1:49 left to play, it was up to the Ole Miss defense to hold the line and preserve a top-15 SEC victory over Kentucky in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Ole Miss' offense was struggling throughout the second half, and they needed the defense to deliver.
Photos: Meet Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin's Ex-Wife
Saturday was a big day for Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football regular season to date, knocking off undefeated Kentucky at home. It's a huge year for Kiffin, who is attempting to take Ole Miss to SEC and College Football...
County supervisor injured in MS school bus crash
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A H.W. Byers school bus was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 72 and Taska Road in Marshall County Thursday. The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the bus was traveling west on Mt. Pleasent Road around 3:20 p.m. when it collided with a truck that was traveling south on Highway 72. There were […]
Larry The Cable Guy trolls Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin over hoodie
Larry The Cable Guy couldn’t help himself when he saw Lane Kiffin rocking a powder-blue hoodie. “Is it just me or in this interview it looks like Lane Kiffin just missed qualifying to race in the CocaCola 400 in the Ole Miss Sports.com Chevy Camaro,” he tweeted. Kiffin...
accountingtoday.com
A 'Black tax' costs U.S. cities millions they can't afford
Althea Greene walks under exposed pipes and into an auditorium, where the chairs are broken and splintering. Treadwell Middle School, built in 1943, looked pretty shabby when Greene was a student here in Memphis 50 years ago. On this August morning, Greene laments that little, if anything, has changed. "We're lucky it's still standing," she says.
