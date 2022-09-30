Read full article on original website
Related
wlds.com
One Hospitalized After Vehicle Crashes Into House
Two people were injured after a vehicle struck a house Tuesday morning. Jacksonville Police were called to the 1100 block of West State Street at approximately 8:30 Thursday morning after West Central Dispatch received a call from a resident who advised that a vehicle had hit a pedestrian and their house.
wlds.com
Auburn Residents Under Water Use Restrictions Till Further Notice
Residents in the Greater Auburn area are being asked to conserve water due to what officials are calling a major water break in the Otter Lake system. According to an announcement this afternoon, City of Auburn employees are assisting the Otter Lake Water Commission to repair a 16” transmission line that feeds several towns.
wlds.com
Boil Order for some Scottville Rural Water Company Customers
A boil order is in effect for customers of the Scottville Rural Water Company Inc. in the following locations: Northeast of Modesto-Scottville Road only including Phillies Road, Workman Road, Staley Road, and Berean Church Road. The order is due to maintenance work on water services and hydrants in the area....
wlds.com
Waverly Hosting Special Meeting Tonight About South County Sports Co-Op
The Waverly School District will be holding a special meeting tonight about the South County schools’ sports co-op. A special meeting is being held at 6PM at the Waverly Elementary School Library for the Waverly School Board to discuss the IHSA Co-Op for 2023 and hear options and proposals for the next school year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wlds.com
Jacksonville Lake Trail To Close Next Week For Seal Coating
Jacksonville Lake Management has announced that the Lake Recreational Trail will be closed next week for a short time. The trail will be closed Monday October 10th at 6AM through October 14th for seal coating maintenance. Detours will be posted for camping point access where the trail crosses camping point entrances. There is to be absolutely no traffic on the paved trail for 4 days to make sure the path receives a good seal.
wlds.com
Monday Sports
The Illinois College Women took first place out of 5 teams at the Knox College Fall Invitational yesterday in Galesburg. Tonight, volleyball will be in action around the area tonight. Jacksonville brings in Routt to the Bowl tonight for Volley For the Cure. We will carry the game live starting around 7:10 on WEAI.
wlds.com
Main Street Fundfest Concert Moved up This Weekend Due to Cold Weather in Forecast
A first-ever event to help fund the downtown concert series in Jacksonville is kicking off a little earlier than planned. The first ever Jacksonville Main Street Fund-Fest is this Saturday. This new event is a fundraiser to help continue the Downtown Concert Series in 2023. Captain Geech and the Shrimp...
wlds.com
Tuesday Sports
Jacksonville upended Routt in the volleyball for the cure last night at the Bowl 26-24, 25-21. Elsewhere, North Greene swept Griggsville Perry, South County took down Edinburg, Camp Point Central rolled Pittsfield, West Central defeated New Berlin, Porta/AC took Havana down in three sets, and Carrollton swept East Alton Wood River.
Comments / 0